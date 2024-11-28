Ambassador Popp made the call during a reception held on Tuesday evening at the U.S. Embassy in Kampala, marking the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence under the theme “Elephant in the Room.”

The campaign, running from November 25 to December 10, focuses on raising awareness and taking action against GBV. Ambassador Popp emphasized the importance of addressing the cultural and societal barriers that allow GBV to persist, particularly the stigma and silence surrounding it.

“Acknowledging the ‘elephant in the room’ is the first step toward creating safe spaces for survivors and holding perpetrators accountable,” he stated. “If we can collectively agree that this is a topic that must be discussed, where victims are supported rather than shamed, we can break the cycle and prevent others from becoming victims.”

Ambassador Popp highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting gender equality in Uganda through programs supported by USAID, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These initiatives include training over 3,000 healthcare providers to identify and support victims of GBV and equipping 400 healthcare facilities across Uganda to address the issue effectively.

He also underscored efforts to empower women economically through entrepreneurship and business training programs, reinforcing the connection between economic independence and reduced vulnerability to GBV.

“Breaking the silence around GBV is a collective responsibility,” Ambassador Popp concluded. “Together, we can create a society where everyone lives with dignity and respect.”

The Role of Art in Advocacy

At the event, Ugandan artist and U.S. exchange alumnus Reagan Kandole unveiled a sculpture titled “The Elephant in the Room”, crafted from bodaboda helmets. The piece symbolically highlights the challenges posed by GBV and underscores the need for collaborative action.

“This uniquely Ugandan artwork reminds us of the role the creative arts play in raising awareness, challenging norms, and inspiring action,” said Ambassador Popp. He lauded Kandole for using his talent to bring attention to the issue.

Kandole who is the Director of Eco Action and also a lecturer at Kyambogo University revealed that the Elephant in the Room addresses uncomfortable issues we often avoid. “Here, we’re focusing on climate change and poor waste management challenges that urgently need attention.”

Geoffrey Kayemba, Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi South, highlighted Parliament’s role in combating GBV through legislation and community sensitization. “We are working on laws that tackle GBV and allocating resources to organizations addressing this issue. Awareness campaigns must also reach local communities to empower victims to speak out,” he remarked.

Kayemba also acknowledged the growing prevalence of GBV against men, urging affected individuals to seek help without fear of stigma.

Gender activist Lilian Babirye from Entebbe called on the government to address the rise in teenage pregnancies and sexual harassment, particularly in island communities, since the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have seen a significant escalation in cases, but the government is not taking sufficient action to address these issues,” Babirye stated.

The reception drew gender activists, government representatives, alumni of U.S. exchange programs, and other stakeholders committed to ending GBV. The event served as a platform to encourage dialogue, share strategies, and foster partnerships aimed at eliminating this societal scourge.