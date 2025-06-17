To the Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) implementing in Karamoja sub region, I pose a question: “With the current funding from the four development partners (embassies) of Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland, can the people of Karamoja have hope?” Yadav, Tasasiirwe, and Gatwiri (2024) have noted that international development partners such as embassies have been praised for their efforts in various countries. Personally, I agree with Yadav et al. (2024) that the embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland have reinvigorated NGOs working in the Karamoja Subregion.

These embassies through the Royal Danish Embassy in Kampala are funding the “Partnerships on Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Rights (PACER)” programme in the Karamoja Sub region.

My concern here is that despite numerous interventions by the government and development partners in Karamoja, the development indicators have remained poor. Now, with the current embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland funding NGOs in Karamoja, can the Karimojongs have hope?

Some indigenous Karamoja NGOs may be wondering and asking, “What does the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition officer mean? Does he think that every Karamoja NGO receives direct funding from the four partners?” Let me clarify here. I know that many Karamoja based NGOs funded under “Partnerships on Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Rights (PACER)” are in partnership with National NGOs and grounded in (Kelly’s 2014) philosophy of “partnership.” Collaboration arrangements are the new trends for development partners in terms of project implementation.

Therefore, NGOs in Karamoja, let us partner and collaborate with National NGOs and Local Government structures in Karamoja to address both the operational and strategic challenges facing the subregion.

Finally, I urge Civil Society Organisations, NGOs, and CBOs in Karamoja that are funded by the embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland, to work together diligently to address the concept of the “Karamoja question.” This concept, as explained by Naisiko (2024), refers to paradox of having multiple funded projects in Karamoja while the living conditions in the area remain pathetic.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director

Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@mail.com