KAMPALA, Uganda — On June 17, 2025, Speke Resort Munyonyo, perched along Lake Victoria’s tranquil shores, opened its doors to the 15th IFATSEA Africa Regional Meeting, a landmark event running through June 19. Organized by the International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations (IFATSEA) and hosted by the Uganda Air Transport Safety Engineering Association (UGATSEA), the gathering drew aviation safety experts to advance digital innovation in air navigation, cementing the resort’s status as Uganda’s top MICE destination.

The meeting focused on integrating technologies like artificial intelligence into Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management systems.

Justice Steven B. Kavuma, Chairman of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, opened the event, representing Gen Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport. Kavuma praised Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEPs) as “unsung heroes,” underscoring Uganda’s commitment to aviation safety and capacity building. The agenda, available at ifatseaarm25.org, featured expert panels and networking sessions, fostering collaboration across Africa’s aviation sector.

Speke Resort Munyonyo’s cutting-edge convention center ensured a seamless experience, complemented by its 477 luxurious rooms and nine dining venues, including Nyanja Restaurant. Social media posts from @UgandaCAA

highlighted the event’s vibrancy, with the resort’s Olympic-size pool and scenic gardens adding comfort to productivity. Fresh off hosting the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo and Africa AI Summit, Speke Resort proved its mettle for high-profile gatherings.

Aligned with ICAO standards, the meeting built on IFATSEA’s global mission to enhance air navigation safety across 74 member countries. With Uganda’s 2025/26 tourism budget of Shs 430 billion emphasizing MICE growth, Speke Resort Munyonyo shone as a cornerstone of this vision. The 15th IFATSEA Africa Regional Meeting not only advanced aviation safety but also spotlighted Uganda’s rising prominence in global aviation, with Speke Resort at the forefront.