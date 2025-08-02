Omujugujugu Moses, a dedicated and principled member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has officially petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission, urging the immediate removal of candidates who exceed the legal age limit for youth leadership positions.

In his appeal, Moses referenced Section 1(g) of the National Youth Council Act, Cap 124, which defines “youth” as individuals aged between 18 and 30 years. He stressed that this law — enacted in 1993 under the stewardship of the NRM government — is clear, binding, and must be upheld without exception.

The petition, submitted to the NRM EC, highlights three aspirants — Ms. Nakku Fiona, Ms. Kanyesigye Mercy, and Mr. Ongom Daniel — whose documented ages appear to surpass the statutory limit. Citing official documents such as national IDs, academic records, passports, and Electoral Commission data, Omujugujugu Moses emphasized the importance of strict vetting to avoid future legal and reputational challenges.

A significant portion of the petition is dedicated to the case of Ms. Nakku Fiona, who is vying for the position of National Female Youth MP. According to Moses, multiple records — including her Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) certificate and national ID — place her birth year at 1994, which would make her 31 years old in 2025, beyond the youth age threshold.

He noted that a recent alteration to her date of birth, changing it to 1997, raised concerns about document manipulation. If taken as accurate, this new date would imply that she completed Senior Four at an unusually young age — a claim that appears inconsistent with education timelines and national academic standards.

“These inconsistencies are not just clerical; they have significant implications,” Moses warned. “Presenting inaccurate information undermines the integrity of the electoral process and risks disqualifying the NRM candidate at the national level.”

Omujugujugu Moses also raised questions regarding the use of party structures and influence during the ongoing electoral process. He urged the Commission to investigate claims that district-level party officials may have been improperly involved in promoting certain candidates, particularly in the case of Nakku Fiona.

In addition, the petition notes that Mr. Ongom Daniel, who is seeking to chair the National Youth Council, is registered as having been born in 1993, making him 32 years old — above the age limit. Ms. Kanyesigye Mercy’s records also require close scrutiny, as her longstanding involvement in youth structures raises doubts about her current eligibility.

“This is not just a procedural issue. It’s about protecting the credibility of the Movement,” Moses said. “We’ve seen past incidents where candidates were cleared internally but later disqualified at the Electoral Commission level, causing unnecessary embarrassment for the party.”

He called upon the NRM Electoral Commission to take swift, fair, and firm action in line with both the law and the Movement’s founding principles.

“As a proud son of the NRM and a product of its revolutionary ideals, I cannot stand by silently while the rules are bent for personal gain. Upholding integrity in leadership is our collective responsibility,” he added.

Omujugujugu Moses concluded by urging all levels of the NRM from grassroots councils to the national leadership to reinforce discipline, transparency, and legal compliance throughout the electoral process.

“The future of the NRM youth structures should rest with individuals who meet the legal requirements and reflect the values of truth, service, and patriotism.”