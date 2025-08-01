President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni returned to Uganda yesterday afternoon after completing a two-day working visit to the Republic of Kenya. During his visit, President Museveni met with Kenya’s President, H.E William Ruto, for high-level talks focused on improving relations between the two neighboring countries.

The two leaders discussed many important issues, especially how to boost trade, strengthen regional cooperation, and support economic growth in East Africa. A key part of their discussion was the free movement of goods and services within the East African Community (EAC). They also spoke about the need to remove non-tariff barriers—rules and restrictions that make trade harder between countries.

Regional peace and security were also a big part of their talks. Both leaders agreed that a peaceful and stable East Africa is essential for development and prosperity. They also looked at ways to work together in key sectors such as transport, energy, and agriculture to benefit both nations.

President Museveni’s visit helped to reaffirm the strong bond between Uganda and Kenya. Both countries share a common vision of unity, growth, and development through partnerships and collaboration.

Upon returning to Uganda, President Museveni was warmly welcomed at Entebbe International Airport. Among the officials who received him were Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Minister for the Presidency; Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, Commander of the Air Force; Deputy Inspector General of Police James Ochaya; and Mr. Samuel Akena, Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons.

This visit shows the continued efforts by regional leaders to work closely together for the good of their people and to build a more connected and successful East Africa.