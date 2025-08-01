Kampala, Uganda – Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital marked a significant milestone on Friday August 1st 2025 with the birth of its second baby conceived through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), signaling a transformative step in Uganda’s reproductive healthcare landscape.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Health announced the arrival of a healthy 3.6 kg baby girl, born to proud parents following a procedure that began with the hospital’s IVF services launched in August 2024.

This success follows 11 confirmed pregnancies, showcasing a promising 70-80% success rate, aligning with recent findings from Fertility Centre Kenya (2025).

The event, held in a jubilant hospital ward, saw medical staff and family members celebrating with flowers and warm smiles, as captured in shared images.

The hospital’s Executive Director, Dr. Evelyn Nabunya, emphasized the need for UGX 1.2 billion to sustain these services, with each IVF cycle costing UGX 15 million.

This financial challenge underscores the broader context of Uganda’s healthcare system, where overcrowded ICUs and limited basic care access remain prevalent, as noted in a 2023 Brown University report. Yet, this specialized advancement highlights targeted investment yielding tangible results. IVF, a process involving ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval, offers hope to the estimated 30% of Ugandan couples facing infertility, per a 2000 Larsen study.

The Mayo Clinic (2023) notes its efficacy, though success varies with age and lifestyle factors like smoking, suggesting a need for tailored patient counseling. This milestone contrasts with disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, which strained reproductive health access, as detailed in a 2020 PMC study on Ugandan youth.

The development has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising the innovation while others question resource allocation given broader healthcare gaps. Nonetheless, it positions Mulago as a pioneer in East Africa, potentially inspiring regional advancements.

As the hospital seeks funding and training support, this second IVF birth symbolizes hope, equity, and progress in addressing infertility, a pressing yet often overlooked public health issue in Uganda.