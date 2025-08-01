Kampala, Uganda – Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, hosted Algeria’s Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Mourad Amokrane, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala. The bilateral meeting, held in preparation for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX) scheduled for August 20–22, 2025, in Yokohama, Japan, culminated in a significant announcement: Algeria will offer 210 fully-funded scholarships to Ugandan students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Diplomatic efforts of Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, H.E. John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu, have deepened educational and bilateral ties between Uganda and Algeria.

During the meeting, Ambassador Amokrane highlighted Algeria’s commitment to empowering African youth through education, stating, “Education is at the heart of Africa’s transformation, and Algeria is proud to partner with Uganda and other African nations in this noble cause.” He emphasized that the scholarships, covering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine, agronomic sciences, architecture, and veterinary medicine, are part of Algeria’s broader vision for sustainable development across the continent.

The scholarships include tuition, accommodation, and a living stipend, ensuring recipients can focus on their studies. Hon. Oryem warmly welcomed the initiative, praising Algeria’s dedication to African development. “Education is the cornerstone of sustainable progress across all sectors,” he remarked, reaffirming Uganda’s belief in knowledge as a driver of socioeconomic transformation. He expressed gratitude for Algeria’s continued support, noting that the scholarships would equip Ugandan students with skills to contribute to national development.

Uganda Ambassador in Algiers, H.E Nsambu has been pivotal in securing these opportunities, building on previous successes that saw 200 scholarships awarded in 2024 (100 in April and 100 in October).

The discussions extended beyond education, touching on economic cooperation and trade. Ambassador Amokrane expressed Algeria’s interest in importing Ugandan agricultural products, such as milk and coffee, signaling potential for deeper economic ties. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to active participation in TICAD IX, emphasizing shared goals of African integration and prosperity.

Oryem concluded by thanking Amokrane for the productive engagement, reiterating Uganda’s enduring friendship with Algeria.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has invited eligible Ugandan students to apply for the scholarships through its official portal before September 30, 2025. Applicants must meet academic requirements and demonstrate a commitment to advancing Uganda’s development upon completing their studies. Ambassador Nsambu’s advocacy has been instrumental in expanding these opportunities, with the scholarship quota growing from 20 to 210 annually during his tenure. His efforts have also fostered cultural and economic exchanges, including a $300 million coffee export deal to the Maghreb region.

This initiative, announced at the Kampala meeting, strengthens Uganda-Algeria relations and offers Ugandan youth a chance to gain world-class education, paving the way for a brighter future.

For application details, visit the Ministry of Education’s website.