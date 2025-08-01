President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today endorsed the establishment of a prepaid water meter manufacturing plant in Uganda — a significant step towards enhancing the country’s water access, conservation, and utility efficiency.

The President met with a delegation from Helcraw Electrical Pvt Ltd, a Zimbabwean company in partnership with Liaison Technologies, a Chinese firm specializing in prepaid water metering systems. The delegation was led by Mr. Brendon Jere, Director of Helcraw Electrical, who presented the proposal to set up a local factory to manufacture prepaid water meters in Uganda.

Mr. Jere explained that their operations in Zimbabwe have already had a transformative impact on water access, enabling utility companies to improve revenue collection while promoting responsible usage. He emphasized that prepaid water meters allow consumers to pay only for the water they use, fostering accountability, fairness, and conservation.

“The same model has worked in Zimbabwe and significantly improved access to water. We believe Uganda will benefit even more with localized production,” said Mr. Jere.

President Museveni welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and aligned with Uganda’s national priorities of industrialization, job creation, and access to essential services. He praised the project’s potential to improve livelihoods in both urban and rural areas by ensuring affordable, reliable access to clean water.

“This is a good idea. It will help our people access clean water while also creating jobs and supporting our industrial growth,” President Museveni stated.

To fast-track the project, the President directed Hon. Haruna Kasolo, Minister of State for Microfinance, to work with the relevant authorities to ensure the investors are granted the necessary licenses and allocated suitable land for the factory.

The development comes at a time when Uganda is working to expand its manufacturing capacity, boost local content, and improve service delivery in key sectors like water and energy. Prepaid water metering is widely viewed as a transformative solution for ensuring efficient water use, improving utility revenue, and enhancing equitable water access.

In the same meeting, President Museveni also endorsed a proposal by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd to establish an integrated bulk water supply system for irrigation in the Teso region. He underscored the critical role of irrigation in agricultural productivity and water availability, stating:

“For me, irrigation is a top priority, and I shall support it.”

The prepaid water meter factory is expected to serve not only Uganda but the entire East African region, positioning the country as a regional hub for smart water management technologies and contributing to sustainable development goals.