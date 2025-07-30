The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda, has appeared before the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal to defend her victory as the party’s Parliamentary flag bearer for Budiope West Constituency. The tribunal, chaired by John Misiime, is currently reviewing a petition from one of her challengers who claims the election was not fair.

Minister Babalanda won the highly contested primary election with a landslide 80.2% of the total votes, securing a strong 99,832 votes. Her closest competitor, Mutagaya Denis, trailed far behind with only 12,940 votes, representing 10.3%. Other candidates included Kyoto Ibrahim who got 9,895 votes (08.0%), Tibatesa George William with 646 votes (0.5%), Mbazira Fred with 548 votes (0.4%), and Mukisa Edward who garnered 472 votes (0.3%).

Despite the wide margin, Mutagaya Denis has taken the matter to the tribunal, accusing the Minister’s camp of electoral irregularities. He is hoping the tribunal will nullify the results or at least order a fresh vote. According to him, the process was flawed and should not stand unchallenged.

Minister Babalanda, however, insists her victory was clean and reflects the will of the people in Budiope West. She was officially declared the NRM flag bearer on July 17, 2025, by Buyende district’s NRM Registrar, David Baliluno. Her supporters say the numbers speak for themselves and dismiss the petition as a desperate move.

The tribunal’s decision will be closely watched, as it may have broader implications not just for Budiope West, but for how future party primaries are handled within the ruling NRM.