Kampala, Uganda – In a notable gathering at an upscale Kampala office, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga welcomed New York State Assemblyman and 2025 NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, alongside his father, renowned academic Mahmood Mamdani.

The meeting, captured in photos shared by Kadaga on X at 07:13 UTC today, marks Zohran’s return to New York following his traditional wedding in Kampala.

The event underscores a blend of political diplomacy and deep-rooted family ties to Uganda’s elite circles, sparking discussions about the implications of his heritage and influence.

The wedding, a lavish three-day affair held at the Mamdani family’s sprawling estate in the affluent Buziga Hill suburb, drew attention for its opulence and security measures.

According to a New York Post report, the celebration featured armed military-style guards in masks, phone-jamming systems, and multiple security gates—measures that contrast sharply with Zohran’s socialist platform advocating for economic equality and rent control in New York. The estate, valued at over $1 million, reflects the wealth of Mahmood Mamdani and his wife, who split their time between Uganda, New York, and New Delhi, highlighting the family’s global elite status.

Buziga Hill, a prestigious Kampala suburb overlooking Lake Victoria, is home to beautifully furnished mansions and high-end resorts, catering to Uganda’s political and business elite. The Mamdani family’s residence there positions Zohran as a figure with significant local influence, despite his relocation to the U.S. at age seven and subsequent citizenship in 2018. His marriage to artist Rama Duwaji, met via the Hinge app, and the couple’s current residence in a rent-stabilized Astoria apartment, further complicate the narrative of his dual identity as a grassroots politician and heir to a wealthy Ugandan lineage.

The timing of the meeting with Kadaga, a seasoned politician with a history of high-profile roles including Speaker of Parliament, suggests an effort to strengthen transatlantic ties or garner support ahead of Zohran’s mayoral bid.

Mahmood Mamdani, founder of the Makerere Institute of Social Research, adds an academic dimension, his critiques of postcolonial power structures resonating with Uganda’s political landscape. However, the wedding’s extravagance—occurring amid local mourning for former Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba—has drawn criticism as insensitive, with some questioning its alignment with Zohran’s public persona.

For Uganda, Zohran’s visits and family ties symbolize a bridge between East African heritage and Western politics, potentially influencing diaspora engagement. Yet, they also raise questions about accountability. Critics on X, including @CityDeskNYC, have labeled the wedding a “performative authoritarianism,” arguing it undermines his credibility. As Zohran campaigns in New York, his Ugandan roots and elite connections may bolster his narrative of cultural richness—or expose contradictions in his political ethos.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring this evolving story, assessing how Zohran’s Kampala ties shape his mayoral prospects and Uganda’s international image.