Kasese, Uganda – Excitement is mounting for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, now confirmed to take place from August 22 to 24, 2025, in this picturesque town at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountains.

Organizers, led by tourism expert Amos Wekesa, have announced an unprecedented turnout, with over 3,600 runners from more than 30 countries, including rare participants from India, Lithuania, and Japan, set to converge on Uganda’s western region. This follows Wekesa’s initial X post ( @wekesa_amos ) on July 30, 2025, which noted registrations from 30 countries, with Uganda leading and Kenya close behind.

The marathon’s equatorial course, spanning three days, offers stable temperatures (20-25°C year-round) and breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, despite glacial retreat at 1.5 meters per year since 2003 due to climate change, according to environmental data. Located near Queen Elizabeth National Park, the event blends athleticism with tourism, featuring camping options at $20 USD or 70,000 UGX per day, and tent rentals at 30,000 UGX per night, as advertised by local businesses like Bunya Adventures. This aligns with Kasese’s off-peak tourism season, driving a 20% increase in adventure tourism revenue since 2020, per the Uganda Tourism Board.

Wekesa, founder of Great Lakes Safaris Ltd. and Uganda Lodges Ltd., has transformed this event from his entrepreneurial start with $200 in 2001 into a global spectacle, earning the Titan Regional Award. His recent X post (1950791572921950547) highlighted participants from the United States, Germany, South Africa, Congo, and Sudan, signaling a growing international presence. Local leaders like Bismac Amumpaire Moses and Godfrey Kuteesa have lauded the marathon’s potential to elevate Uganda’s global profile.

The event carries historical significance amid Kasese’s complex past. The 2016 massacre, where security forces killed over 100 during clashes with the Rwenzururu kingdom (Human Rights Watch, 2020), remains a lingering wound. Supported by UNDP initiatives for sustainable tourism and climate awareness, the marathon aims to promote reconciliation. A route clean-up campaign reflects environmental commitment, while local businesses anticipate revenue boosts from accommodations and food services over the three-day period.

With less than a month until August 22, community engagement is vibrant on X, with runners like @TonyNatif and @niwagadarius sharing training progress. Watchdog Uganda will monitor developments as Kasese prepares to unite cultures and showcase its natural beauty globally.