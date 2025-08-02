Entebbe, Uganda – The Special Forces Command (SFC), tasked with safeguarding the President, First Family, and Uganda’s critical installations, has lauded the National Animal Genetic Resources Center & Data Bank (NAGRC & DB) for its transformative role in promoting livestock farming, particularly through the preservation and multiplication of the iconic Ankole long-horned cattle breed. In a written appreciation, SFC Political Commissar Major Nelson Gabosya highlighted NAGRC’s breeding programs as a cornerstone of profitable livestock farming across the country.

These initiatives align seamlessly with President Yoweri Museveni’s long-standing vision to conserve and multiply the indigenous Ankole breed. “With allies like NAGRC, there is no doubt that the President’s efforts will yield lasting benefits for Ugandans,” Major Gabosya noted, emphasizing the organization’s contribution to national development. NAGRC’s leadership has been praised for strategically utilizing indigenous bulls and heifers, preserved and donated by the President’s family, to enhance breeding programs at government livestock farms, including the Entebbe Data Bank and Nshaara Ranch in Greater Mbarara.

This collaboration has bolstered the survival and perpetuation of high-quality indigenous breeds, supporting Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

Major Gabosya also commended the professionalism and expertise of NAGRC’s staff, who exemplify President Museveni’s vision of leveraging sub-sectors like livestock for national growth. He referenced Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s mantra, “any step ahead is a step closer to success,” to underscore the center’s progress. Under NAGRC’s stewardship, government ranches have seen significant increases in livestock numbers and infrastructure development, with farmers accessing high-performing breeder stock at subsidized prices.

The parliamentary committee on agriculture has repeatedly advocated for increased funding for NAGRC, noting that a high-performing dairy heifer costs approximately Shs1 million at government centers—far below the Shs3-5 million on the open market. This affordability, coupled with challenges like costly feeds and counterfeit veterinary drugs, underscores NAGRC’s mandate to conserve, breed, and distribute livestock at scale.

As livestock farming offers a more reliable escape from poverty than crop agriculture, NAGRC’s efforts are poised to transform rural livelihoods.