Algeria – Buddo Secondary School’s football team, representing Uganda at the inaugural African School Games, has captured the continent’s attention with a stunning run, securing a spot in today’s finals against host nation Algeria.

The Ugandan side, led by coach Richard Malinga, clinched their place with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, following an earlier triumph against Tunisia.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria Alintuma Nsambu, told this news website that the talented Ugandan youth has displayed massive skills and represented Uganda well throughout the campaign.

The journey began with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Tunisia in their opening group stage match. Celebrations erupted as players and officials, including a beaming Nsambu, posed with the Ugandan flag outside their team bus, a symbol of national pride. The images, shared on X by @Buddo_ss, showcased the team’s unity, with Nsambu, Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, expressing his pride in their efforts, including attending matches and boosting morale with motivational talks.

In a nail-biting encounter, Buddo SS showcased tactical brilliance and resilience, edging out Ivory Coast 2-1 to top their group.

Today, the young Ugandans face Algeria in the finals, a match scheduled to kick off amid high anticipation. Algeria’s 2025 football calendar, packed with World Cup qualifiers and AFCON preparations, underscores the significance of this clash for the hosts.

Nsambu has pledged to rally the Ugandan diaspora in Algeria to support the team, emphasizing the cultural and sporting pride at stake. For Buddo SS, this is more than a game—it’s a chance to inspire a new generation, as noted in recent studies on youth sports development.