Uganda’s movers and shakers today include politicians who determine policy and power transitions, business magnates who finance growth and politics, cultural icons who shape identity, athletes who carry the national flag globally, and media voices who influence what Ugandans talk about, believe, and debate.

This list, curated by Watchdog Uganda, reflects visibility, impact, and agenda-setting power in 2025. It is subjective, editorial, and grounded in how influence is exercised in real terms as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections.

Uganda’s Movers and Shakers in 2025

Politics & Leadership

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni – President and dominant political force ahead of the 2026 elections. Robinah Nabbanja – Prime Minister, central to government coordination and delivery. Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi) – Leading opposition figure and mass mobiliser. Anita Annet Among – Speaker of Parliament with firm grip on legislative business. Dr Kizza Besigye – Veteran opposition leader and ideological symbol of resistance. Abraham Luzzi – Digitally savvy independent political aspirant reshaping urban campaigning.

Business & Economy

Sudhir Ruparelia – Uganda’s most powerful financier and real estate mogul. Ham Kiggundu (Hamis Kiggundu) – High-profile investor and property developer. Patrick Bitature – Simba Group founder with interests in energy and telecoms. Charles Mbire – Boardroom heavyweight across banking, telecoms, and industry. John Bosco Muwonge – Influential Kampala-based property developer. Nelson Tugume – Inspire Africa Group CEO driving coffee value addition. Drake Lubega – Quiet but formidable real estate tycoon.

Entertainment & Music

Eddy Kenzo – International music star and cultural ambassador. Jose Chameleone – Music pioneer with enduring cross-generational appeal. Sheebah Karungi – Pop icon and voice of female empowerment. Spice Diana – Chart-dominating artist with strong commercial pull. Zari Hassan – Entrepreneur and social media powerhouse. Anne Kansiime – Comedian with continental influence. Rema Namakula – Consistently influential mainstream musician.

Sports

Joshua Cheptegei – World record holder and global athletics icon. Jacob Kiplimo – Elite long-distance runner with international acclaim. Peruth Chemutai – Olympic champion and national inspiration. Stephen Kiprotich – Historic Olympic marathon gold medallist. Allan Okello – Uganda Cranes midfield lynchpin. Dennis Onyango – Legendary goalkeeper and sports leader. Halima Nakaayi – World champion middle-distance runner.

Media & Communication

Faruk Kirunda – Influential government communicator and political strategist. Andrew Mwenda – Veteran journalist shaping elite political discourse. Kasuku (Isaac Daniel Katende) – Controversial radio/TV host and vlogger whose sharp entertainment commentary commands massive youth attention and online engagement. Vanessa Nakate – Globally recognised climate activist amplifying Uganda’s voice.

Additional Prominent Figures

Rebecca Kadaga – Senior stateswoman with deep legislative legacy. Norbert Mao – Party leader and seasoned political negotiator. Azawi – Fast-rising music star with youth appeal. Vinka – High-energy performer shaping pop culture. Pallaso – Musician with wide collaborations and street influence. Winnie Nwagi – Vocal powerhouse with loyal following. Gordon Wavamunno – Veteran businessman and industrialist. Alykhan Karmali – Mukwano Group executive shaping manufacturing. Amos Nzeyi – Conglomerate owner and agribusiness pioneer. Juliana Kanyomozi – Enduring music and cultural icon. Monicca Nassuuna – International basketball referee flying Uganda’s flag. Ali Mavita – Sports development and administration advocate. Travis Mutyaba – Emerging football talent with global prospects. Steven Mukwala – Prolific striker influencing local football. Bevis Mugabi – Europe-based defender representing Uganda abroad. Sophia Musoki – Cultural and creative sector promoter. Irene Namatovu – Digital content creator with growing influence. Nina Roz – Artist blending music and advocacy. Frank Mugisha – Internationally recognised human rights activist.

Influence is fluid. Names will rise, others will fade. But in 2025, these are the individuals shaping Uganda’s politics, economy, culture, and conversations.