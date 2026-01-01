2025 has been an action-packed year, filled with activities that one may view either as obstructions or as fuel for Uganda’s music industry.

However, 2025 was better than 2024 in terms of creativity, as younger artists broke boundaries of the norm, pushing audiences to accept almost anything. Of course, the reality is that anything can be music.

That said, there have been outstanding individuals who continue to define the right direction of music and shape audience appetite based on personal taste.

Lets get into the list…

Bebe Cool – Break The Chains album

Bebe Cool’s decision to produce Break The Chains, an album rooted in global-appeal genres dictated by current trends, was unmatched.

The album could have faced significant resistance locally due to its new sound, but beyond our borders, the Afrobeat and Afro-tech tracks met and exceeded expectations of revellers across the globe. Bebe Cool was not afraid to reinvent himself and align with trending global sounds.

The decision to release a full album also reintroduced the album mindset into the Ugandan music industry—something that defines the professionalism and global stature of an artist.

An artist without a professional album will never fully be considered a professional artist. That is why albums matter.

Break The Chains, with songs like Hidden Agendas, Cheque (feat. Joshua Baraka), Home, Motivation, Circumference, Hips Don’t Lie, Rectangle Love, among others, is easily the album of 2025.

In conclusion, Ugandan artists must focus more on albums rather than singles, because the global market has shifted to richer content creation. The more songs on an album, the more visual and audio content an artist can generate—leading to wider reach and longevity.

Kudos to Top Rasta.

Joshua Baraka – Wrong Places

Undisputedly the best young talent in terms of global sound, Joshua Baraka did not disappoint in 2025 with his single Wrong Places off his latest 12-track album Juvie.

While the album title may not yet be widely recognized in Uganda, it carries the biggest Ugandan songs on the global music market. This success comes with heavy financial investment, intentional decision-making, and strong focus.

Joshua Baraka was not afraid to stand alone and sound different in a market dominated by other trends. Beyond studio work, his global performances further prove his reach and penetration into the international scene.

Congratulations, “Baby Elephant.”

Elijah Kitaka – Ekyange, Daily Bundle, Go Remix ft Karole Kasita

For the first time since the inception of The Bebe Cool List, I am highlighting my best local male Ugandan artist: Mr. Fashionista, Elijah Kitaka.

Without a doubt, this guy will go global—it is only a matter of time. The reasons are simple: humility, patience, no unnecessary competition, extreme creativity musically and fashion-wise, a unique cracking voice, and, of course, the solid team at Swangz Avenue behind him.

In 2025, Kitaka was involved in four major music projects—a rarity since the early years of this list.

Surely, I would love to do a collaboration with Elijah Kitaka.

Congrats, kiyaye.

Dax Vybz – At My Door, Good Idea ft Elijah Kitaka

With At My Door and Good Idea featuring Elijah Kitaka, Dax Vybz has once again earned his spot on my Kiwatule list. He is clearly the most talented in that family.

I used to feel that he sang through his nose and carried a lazy body language, which irritated me a bit. But then again, every artist has their own style.

I give him credit for not relying on his brother while pushing his own music. Keep going, young man—the Ugandan environment is now well set to create stars like you.

Kapeke – Kaba

Making a comeback on the Bebe Cool List in 2025 is Kapeke—one of the artists I hosted at Tondeka e Kiwatule 2024.

On stage, I mentioned that because of his style, fashion sense, and cheeky music hooks that stick in listeners’ minds, I wouldn’t be surprised if he outcompeted many others.

This guy has found a winning formula: a catchy hook, a dance, and audience engagement. Young people love dancing because they have energy—but wait, I’ve even seen older people “temaring esiingo.”

Good job, young man.

Lydia Jazmine

‘Kindekele’ or any other song off the 16-track The One & Only album may not be massive hits, but credit must be given to Lydia Jazmine for her effort, which resonated with lovers of soft music.

Investing in an album is intentional and elevates an artist to a more professional level. At tables dominated by men, musicians speak albums—not singles. That’s why I don’t need a huge song to recognize Lydia Jazmine in 2025.

FYNO – Che Che

He has written many hit songs for others, yet unbelievably, it took him years to land a big song for himself—according to my team.

I honestly don’t know him personally, but I enjoyed Che Che. Some people just need their prayers answered.

Please God, answer this guy’s prayers.

Vinka – Lala

Vinka makes this list with Lala. In my opinion, it was beautifully executed—vocally calm and sweet.

Sometimes, I simply want to appreciate good music. Without a doubt, it’s hard not to mention Vinka on the Bebe Cool List.

Ray G – Ow’ishe

Ray G knocked on the door with Ow’ishe, although the success he enjoyed in 2024 surpasses his 2025 output.

Nevertheless, this young man continues to soar.

Uncle Chumi – Gwokute Gobba

Sometimes, people can turn their weaknesses into strengths and live better lives. What others may see as a flaw can be converted into an advantage.

Gwokute Gwobba, gwakute gwa bba.

Yaba.

Sheebah

Sheebah Karungi—welcome back from maternity leave.

Credit to the effort made during your comeback. Somebody may not be a massive song, but the effort brought you back into the spotlight and was recognized by the fan base.

A one-year break is not easy.

Congratulations on your child.

Tracy Melon

Tracy Melon is a trending name without a clearly outstanding hit. I honestly don’t know any of her songs, but I must admit her name is everywhere.

She is definitely one to watch.

COLLABOS

The following are the best collaborations of 2025, with my most outstanding being:

See You Tonight – Cindy Sanyu & Omega 256

Legendary superstar Cindy Sanyu—the King herself—is unstoppable. Cindy is not someone to challenge musically. I’m never surprised when she releases a big song because that’s what I expect of her.

Her combination with a fresh and highly promising Western artist, Omega 256, was perfect. Their voices blended beautifully.

If I were to choose the song of 2025, it would be between this, Wrong Places by Joshua Baraka, or Ekyange by Elijah Kitaka.

I leave that debate to you.

Other collaborations of the year:

Kapati – Alien Skin & Naxx

Wanula – Ava Peace & Temperature

Ekisododo – Lil Pazo & Latinum

Misolo Boka– Mad King ft Nandor Love

CONCLUSION

2025 has been weaker than 2024; 2024 was weaker than 2023; and 2023 was weaker than 2022. The Bebe Cool Lists from those years clearly show this trend when comparing song numbers and artist quality.

This indicates a worrying general decline in the industry—yet with quality studios like Gagamel Records, gifted to us by President Yoweri Museveni, things should be improving.

This decline is mainly caused by:

1. Laziness

2. Low—and sometimes false—confidence

3. Lame excuses

4. Drug abuse

At age 23, I travelled to Nairobi by bus and hustled in a country where I knew no one. Uganda then had fewer than 50 radio stations, fewer than 10 TV stations, and no social media. Still, I hustled, made good music, supported brothers like Jose Chameleone, teamed up with Bobi Wine, collaborated across East Africa with Wyre and Nazizi, recorded global hits like Fire Anthem, Kube, and Fire Burn, won Kora Awards, received MOBO nominations, and performed on global stages like 46664 for Nelson Mandela.

Because of music and hard work, I met global icons such as Nelson Mandela, Will Smith, Chris Rock, Amy Winehouse, and Lewis Hamilton and many others.

Today, many Ugandan artists focus only on the local scene—which isn’t bad—but it’s too small given today’s advantages: more radio stations, social media, better technology, and government support. That’s why I often reference Joshua Baraka, who fully exploits these opportunities.

I therefore congratulate all artists who made The Bebe Cool List 2025. But as Ugandan artists, we must introspect, identify our weaknesses, and act accordingly.

With the moral authority of my longevity and status, I mean no disrespect—only a call to all stakeholders to raise the bar.

Happy New Year 2026.