Meet the 20 Ugandan Students Selected for the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship

Following the recent unveiling of the inaugural cohort of the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship, attention is now turning to the 20 exceptional Ugandan students whose academic journeys will be fully supported under the UGX 3.85 billion programme. Drawn from underprivileged backgrounds, the fellows share a common passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and a determination to use innovation to transform their communities.

Among them is Edgar Baluku, a Computer Science student at Uganda Christian University, who says the scholarship has lifted the burden of tuition, giving him the opportunity to focus on his studies and make his family proud.

At ISBAT University, Akatuha Jordan Byaruhanga, pursuing Networking and Cybersecurity, hopes to build a career in protecting digital systems and communities. Fellow ISBAT student Khautharah Kanyange described the scholarship as a turning point after three years of financial struggle.

Several beneficiaries are pursuing technology-related degrees at Makerere University. These include Mubiru Isaac, Matovu Juma Kikonyogo, and Kisakye Patricia, all studying Software Engineering; Ojambo Nicholas, pursuing Computer Science; Nakidde Rishaliz, studying Information Systems and Technology; Bifandhuba Elisha Alvin and Jasifa Ssegawa, both enrolled in Computer and Communications Engineering; and Rashida Kalinzi Nassuna, who also joins the programme from Makerere. Each of them brings a story of resilience, determination, and commitment to using technology to solve real-world challenges.

From Mbarara University of Science and Technology, beneficiaries include Atugonza Melissa Ateenyi, who is passionate about using technology to expand access to mental health care; Nyakato Gloria, pursuing Information Technology; and Mukiibi Michael Kirinnya, a Computer Science student focused on developing community-based technology solutions.

Kizito Gilbert from Kyambogo University, pursuing Information Technology and Computing, reflected on the sacrifices his parents made to support his education, while Kisakye Esther Faith, an aspiring software engineer, sees the fellowship as the opportunity that will finally bring her professional dreams within reach. Other fellows, including Daniel Manige and additional cohort members across partner universities, share similar ambitions of advancing innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, renewable energy, and digital inclusion.

Together, the 20 fellows represent the promise of Uganda’s next generation of innovators, young leaders whose academic pursuits and future careers are expected to contribute to the country’s growing digital economy. Through the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship, the Airtel Africa Foundation continues to invest in expanding access to STEM education while empowering talented young Africans to transform their communities through technology.

Commenting on the programme, Airtel Uganda Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Soumendra Sahu, emphasized the broader vision behind the initiative:

“Our mission is to empower the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders who will shape Africa’s digital future. Technology is the language of progress, and by equipping these students with education and skills, we are investing in people and solutions that will transform communities, industries, and nations.”