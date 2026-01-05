Nim Paints Moves to Support Underprivileged Community in Bweyogere

By Edrisa Ssentongo

In it’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and support to to the poor people, Nim Paints Uganda has donated household items worth 10 million shillings to the underprivileged people in Kito Village Bweyogere as they ushered in the new the year 2026 and expanded company premises.

The move is Part of the company’s new plan to not only focus on making money but also give to the less privileged and increase community engagement.

The ceremony was led by the Company Managing Director John Paul Gabeya and company employees as they gave out sugar, soap,rice and other household items.

Speaking at the event John Paul expressed his appreciation for the Bweyogere community and other stakeholders for always supporting them by buying their products for close to five years.

” It’s a great honour and blessing for us to give out household items to the people of this community which is not merely a donation but a gesture of corporate social responsibility, said John Paul Gabeya.

Nim Paints is one of the fast growing Paint companies in Uganda that continues to demonstrate Product quality, brand consistency and willingness to help out the underprivileged through its corporate social responsibility arm.

Corporate social responsibility is about doing good to the community as it’s supports local projects, charities or causes and ethical business such as fair Labour practices, transparency which builds trust with customers and other stakeholders.