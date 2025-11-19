Kampala, Uganda – In the heart of bustling Kampala, where the chaos of boda-bodas and traffic jams reigns supreme, lies an unexpected oasis of serenity: the “Speke Equestrian Centre” at the luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo. Just 12km from the city centre on the shores of Lake Victoria, this five-star resort hides one of Uganda’s most delightful urban escapes – horse riding along lush lawns with panoramic lake views.

I arrived on a sunny Saturday morning, greeted by the welcoming whinny of well-groomed horses in the 28-stall stable. The centre caters to everyone: nervous first-timers, families with excited kids, and seasoned riders craving a proper hack. Helmets are provided (and mandatory), and the professional grooms – dressed in signature red overalls – match you with a calm, responsive horse suited to your skill level.

My one-hour guided hack began with a gentle walk through manicured gardens, past the Olympic-sized pool and marina, before opening up to open grassy areas overlooking the shimmering lake. The breeze off Victoria carried the scent of fresh grass and water, while birds flitted overhead. For beginners, rides are led on a lead rope for safety; intermediates and advanced riders can trot or canter along designated paths. The horses are impeccably cared for – a mix of local and imported breeds known for their gentle temperament – making the experience feel safe yet exhilarating.

Children absolutely love it here. Pony rides for ages 4+ circle the arena or head to the lake, while the monthly Kids’ Pony Camp offers weekend lessons, games, and even arts & crafts. One parent I met raved: “It’s the highlight of our weekends – far better than another day at the mall!”

Pricing remains remarkably accessible for such a premium setting. Expect to pay around UGX 50,000–80,000 for a 30–60 minute session (private lessons slightly more), with children’s pony rides starting at UGX 30,000–50,000. Group discounts and resort packages often bundle riding with pool access, boat cruises, or meals, making it excellent value. Book ahead via +256 752 711857, especially on weekends when it’s popular with locals and expats.

Why add this to your bucket list? In a country famous for gorilla trekking and safaris, horse riding at Speke Resort offers something rare – **wilderness therapy in an urban luxury wrapper**. It’s therapeutic (studies show equine time reduces stress), Instagram-perfect, and uniquely Ugandan: trotting beside Africa’s largest lake while Kampala’s skyline peeks in the distance. Whether you’re seeking family fun, a romantic outing, or simply to reconnect with nature without leaving the city, this is pure magic on horseback.

Don’t just visit Kampala – experience it from the saddle. Speke Equestrian Centre proves that adventure and relaxation can coexist beautifully on the shores of Lake Victoria.

#ExploreUganda #SpekeResort #HorseRidingUganda #KampalaAdventure