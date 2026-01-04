Kasuku’s Bid for ‘Luseke’ Falls Flat in Museveni’s Pre-Election Caution at State House

Kampala, Uganda – In a highly anticipated youth dialogue dubbed “Jazz with Jajja” at State House Nakasero on January 4, 2026, popular media personality Kasuku (real name Isaac Katende) attempted to “milk” President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for gifts but was rebuffed due to the leader’s acute awareness of election laws.

The event, moderated by Museveni’s daughter Natasha Karugire and Kasuku himself, aimed to bridge generational gaps through casual discussions on history, motivation, and national issues, but it quickly sparked online debate over its authenticity and outcomes.

The live session, broadcast across major TV channels and social media, drew significant attention. Kasuku’s X livestream peaked at 10,000 real-time viewers, with his celebratory post garnering over 70,000 views, 2,007 likes, and 130 replies within hours.

However, viewership reportedly dipped to 3,000 midway, reflecting mixed reactions. Museveni, a candidate in the upcoming January 15, 2026 general elections, engaged on topics like African unity and rejecting colonial-era punishments, but steered clear of commitments that could violate electoral regulations.

The pivotal moment came when Kasuku, invoking the cultural tradition of “luseke” (a gift from elders), requested something for the youth attendees: “Usually, when someone visits their Jajja, they are given a gift… so I’m requesting that Your Excellency give us something to take back home.”

Museveni chuckled but declined, stating, “I wouldn’t mind that, but now I’m a presidential candidate, and that would look like bribery, so we can wait until after the elections, and I’ll see about that.” This response highlighted Museveni’s caution amid Uganda’s Electoral Commission guidelines prohibiting vote-buying, with penalties including fines or disqualification.

Public views were polarized. Supporters praised the informal format for humanizing Museveni, with one X user noting, “Clear our man, keep on winning.” Critics, however, lambasted it as scripted NRM propaganda.

Journalist Gideon Nova Kwikiriza tweeted, “This is just another platform where Museveni exploits young people… The individuals selected were clearly NRM supporters.” Another commenter lamented unanswered questions on creatives’ mandates and youth concerns, calling the setup “disappointing” with no new ideas.

Statistics from X underscore the buzz: Related posts amassed over 45,000 views collectively, with hashtags like #JazzWithJajja trending. News outlets like New Vision reported the event’s live reach, while TikTok clips of the “luseke” exchange went viral, accumulating thousands of views.

As Uganda gears up for polls, this engagement underscores Museveni’s strategy to connect with Gen Z—over 70% of the population under 30—while navigating legal pitfalls. Kasuku later reflected positively, but detractors argue it failed to extract substantive concessions, reinforcing perceptions of controlled discourse.