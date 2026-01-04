Gen Muhoozi Unleashes US Diaspora Mobilisers as Museveni Enters Final Campaign Stretch

A strong force from the United States of America and Canada has arrived in Uganda to reinforce President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s penultimate preparations for the general elections, now barely two weeks away. The delegation comprises leaders and members of the United States Chapter of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), led by their Chapter President, Mr Ronnie Kananura, and Chief Mobiliser, Mr Nkuusa Francis. The group is expected to accompany President Museveni on his remaining campaign trail and mobilise support across the country ahead of polling day on January 15, 2026.

Their arrival signals a renewed and more organised involvement of the Ugandan diaspora in domestic politics. For many years, Ugandans living abroad have been vocal participants in political debates, largely through social media and informal forums, but with limited physical engagement on the ground. This time, however, the diaspora appears determined to translate rhetoric into action.

The increased mobilisation is being credited largely to the efforts of the Patriotic League of Uganda and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who have consistently encouraged Ugandans abroad to play an active role in shaping the country’s political future. Through coordinated chapters, structured messaging and direct engagement, PLU has helped rally diaspora communities around the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Museveni’s candidacy.

Members of the delegation say their mission is to energise supporters, participate in campaign activities and demonstrate solidarity with supporters at home. They argue that the diaspora has a stake in Uganda’s stability, economic growth and international standing, and that supporting continuity in leadership is key to safeguarding these interests.

Beyond electoral politics, the diaspora group says it seeks to project a positive image of Uganda globally by acting as informal ambassadors. They aim to promote investment, tourism, cultural exchange and skills transfer, while countering narratives they consider misleading or unfair to the country.

Observers note that while the numerical impact of diaspora voters may be modest, their symbolic value and mobilisation capacity are significant. Their participation adds momentum to the NRM campaign, strengthens international networks and boosts morale among supporters.

As President Museveni enters the final stretch of his campaign, the involvement of organised diaspora groups such as PLU underscores a broader strategy of consolidating both domestic and international support. With rallies continuing across the country and mobilisation intensifying, the NRM camp remains confident that this added energy will translate into victory at the polls.