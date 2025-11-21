Kampala, Uganda – The Greater Luwero community is enveloped in profound grief following the death of Richard Bwabye, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Luwero District, who passed away on Friday night, November 21, 2025, at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

Bwabye, a seasoned public servant known for his wisdom, calmness, and soft-spoken demeanor, had been battling health complications for several months after suffering a severe stroke earlier in the year. Despite intensive medical care at Mulago, the dedicated leader succumbed to his illness.

Appointed RDC for Luwero in 2022, succeeding Juliet Najjuma Ssenkoole, Bwabye quickly earned respect across the district. His prior roles included Deputy RDC positions in Kira Municipality and Mukono District, where he demonstrated unwavering commitment to community development, conflict resolution, and government programs. Colleagues and residents alike recall him as a bridge-builder – a leader who listened intently, mediated disputes with patience, and advocated for the vulnerable without fanfare.

“Mr. Bwabye was more than an administrator; he was a father figure to many,” said a local councilor in Luwero Town. “His gentle approach brought peace to tense situations, and his advice was always sought in times of need.” Tributes have poured in from fellow RDCs, district officials, and ordinary citizens, highlighting his integrity and humility in an often demanding role.

The President’s office is expected to issue an official statement soon and this website will relay it. Meanwhile Funeral arrangements are underway, with the body anticipated to be transferred to Luwero for burial in the coming days.

Bwabye leaves behind a legacy of quiet service and a community forever changed by his kindness. He is survived by his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace.