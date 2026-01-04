Greater Masaka Business Community Chairperson Benon Mugarura Pledges Over 70% Victory for Museveni in 2026

The Greater Masaka Business Community Chairperson, Engineer Benon Mugarura, has pledged firm support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ahead of the 2026 general elections, promising the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) a victory margin of over 70 per cent against the opposition.

Speaking during an exclusive interview at Zebra Hotel in Masaka City on Friday, Engineer Mugarura, who is also the proprietor of Assured Engineering and Construction Company, said he remains a committed cadre of the NRM and will mobilise the business community to ensure President Museveni’s victory when Ugandans go to the polls on January 15, 2026.

He said the recently held presidential rally at Liberation Square in Masaka City demonstrated strong grassroots support for President Museveni, dismissing claims that the ruling party has lost popularity in the Greater Masaka sub-region.

“The massive turnout at Liberation Square clearly showed that the people of Masaka still support President Museveni. As the business community, led by myself and my deputy, Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba, we played a big role in mobilising and transporting supporters from villages across the region,” Mugarura said.

According to him, more than 30,000 people attended the rally, an indicator that NRM support in Masaka City is steadily growing. He added that the Greater Masaka Business Community contributed over Shs50 million towards organising the event, funds that were used to hire buses, coasters, provide welfare for supporters, and distribute President Museveni’s posters across the region.

The business community, he said, has a registered membership of more than 10,000 people drawn from various sectors, including hardware dealers led by Moses Muto, market vendors under Betty Nakayiza, hotel owners, contractors, engineers, wholesalers and retailers. The organising committee included Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba and the group’s General Secretary, Ddungu Tabula.

Mugarura attributed the business community’s support for President Museveni to tangible development outcomes, particularly infrastructure. He noted that Masaka City has benefited from modern road construction, which has eased transport and boosted trade.

“During President Museveni’s leadership, Masaka City has witnessed remarkable growth. Business ownership has expanded, shopping malls have been constructed, and the hospitality sector has grown tremendously,” he said.

He explained that in 2001, Masaka City had only one notable hotel, but today the number has grown to more than ten, under the leadership of the hotel business committee chaired by Hajji Jamil Ssempijja of Maple Leaf Hotel.

Mugarura also highlighted improvements in the housing sector, noting that residential development has expanded from a radius of about two kilometres to over five kilometres from the city centre, reflecting increased incomes and improved living standards.

On agriculture and industrialisation, he said President Museveni’s government has supported coffee farmers through initiatives such as Operation Wealth Creation, under which farmers received coffee seedlings. According to him, Masaka City and its surrounding areas are now among the leading coffee and fruit-producing zones.

“A farmer can earn up to Shs15 million in net profit from one acre of coffee. This has empowered families and strengthened the local economy,” he said.

He further cited improved access to clean water, health facilities, and education, mentioning institutions such as St Henry’s College Kitovu as beneficiaries of sustained government support. He also noted that electricity supply has stabilised and that small-scale traders have benefited from tax relief measures.

Mugarura praised local NRM leaders, including Masaka City NRM Chairperson Rogers Bulegeya, Resident City Commissioner Ahmed Washaki, and security forces from Kasijjagirwa Barracks led by Brigadier General Sande, for maintaining peace and security.

“Peace and stability have enabled businesses to thrive. That is why, as the business community, we are confident and determined to support President Museveni for continuity, stability and further development,” Mugarura said.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to mobilising voters across Greater Masaka, expressing confidence that NRM support in the region will continue to grow ahead of the 2026 elections.