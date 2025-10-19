Bugweri Member of Parliament Abdu Katuntu has publicly campaigned for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, marking a significant shift from his opposition roots. At a recent rally in Bugweri, joined by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Katuntu declared that his previous opposition stance had hindered government services for his constituents. He revealed that Museveni had personally noted Bugweri’s exclusion from key services due to Katuntu’s political alignment. “I allowed Museveni to ‘fish’ me for the good of my people,” Katuntu said, signaling his alignment with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to secure development for Bugweri.

Speaker Among, a key NRM figure, praised Katuntu’s involvement in a tweet from her official account (@AnitahAmong): “We had a wonderful time in Bugweri sharing the message of @NRMOnline with the community. I want to express my gratitude to senior legislator Abdu Katuntu for joining us at the rally and for his encouraging words. I would also like to invite him to formally join @NRMOnline, as his extensive knowledge would be incredibly valuable to us.” Her presence and endorsement underscore the NRM’s strategic push to consolidate support in Busoga, where Museveni has yet to campaign extensively, with Among “softening the ground” for his upcoming efforts.

Katuntu’s political journey has been complex. In 2001, as a Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) member, he won the Bugweri seat after a court nullified Ali Kirunda Kivejinja’s victory due to election violence. This victory drew Museveni’s criticism, who, in 2005, labeled Katuntu a “poisonous mushroom” at a Busesa rally, accusing him of obstructing development. Katuntu later joined the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in 2005, aligning with Gen. Mugisha Muntu’s faction and supporting the formation of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) in 2019. However, in 2021, Katuntu ran as an independent, defeating ANT’s candidate, and showed growing alignment with the NRM.

Last year, Museveni officially welcomed Katuntu into the NRM parliamentary caucus at a State House meeting, alongside Bardege-Layibi MP Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, humorously noting that the “poisonous mushroom” had “seen the light.” NRM Women’s League chairperson Lydia Wanyoto also welcomed Katuntu, citing his value to the party. Katuntu currently chairs Parliament’s Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee and represents Uganda in the Pan-African Parliament.

Sources suggest Katuntu expected high-profile appointments, such as Chief Justice or Attorney General, which went to Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and Kiryowa Kiwanuka, respectively. His 2021 election victory, reportedly secured through significant spending, fueled speculation of a ministerial role, though only a parliamentary committee position materialized. Mapenduzi, another ex-FDC member, also joined the NRM, notably leading efforts to remove NUP’s Francis Zaake as parliamentary commissioner, reflecting Museveni’s gains in northern Uganda.

Katuntu’s campaign rhetoric emphasizes pragmatism, arguing that opposition status blocked Bugweri’s access to roads, schools, and health services. Critics, however, label his move opportunistic, citing his alleged “buying” of the 2021 election. With Among’s public invitation to formally join the NRM and rumors of a ministerial reshuffle, Katuntu’s integration could lead to a cabinet role, reinforcing NRM’s narrative of unity and development in Busoga.