The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, argues that religious leaders should fight poverty and criminality in the minds of their followers while preaching the word of God.

Minister Babalanda, who is also the Director of SDA Busoga Women’s field, made her remarks yesterday, 18th October, during the closing ceremony of a 14-day retreat on mindset change that was held at Nkudu Community in Iringa Trading Centre, Nkondo Sub-County, Buyende District.

“There is a need to fight poverty and criminality in our communities; that is why I personally kept on supporting the religious leaders in this area with motor vehicles to move around and preach the word of God with ease so that people can change.”

“Working together with the religious leaders, poverty will come to an end because it is mind-centred. Religious leaders are listened to by several followers; therefore, let the word of God be preached together with fighting poverty and criminality.”

“On my journey of fighting poverty in the area of Budiope West constituency, I launched Village SACCOs with seed capital of Ugx 500,000, and all 277 villages in Budiope West constituency received that seed capital, and I have so far given out 100,000 chickens with starter feeds to several groups in the constituency.” The minister said

“I have also supported the 277 villages with saucepans, plates and tents for social gatherings to make sure that our community transforms to another level.”

Minister Babalanda urged the participants to praise God while not forgetting to work hard because “it is out of our sweat that we shall get bread.”

Dr Kajura Jimmy, the bishop of the SDA Church in Busoga Ministry, argued that the participants should not forget God in whatever they do.

“Preaching the word of God is a strong weapon that can save our communities and our country from weird and unpatriotic behaviours,” he said

Several SDA Church leaders across the region of Busoga attended the retreat.