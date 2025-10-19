The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye has cautioned the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub SACCO leaders against misappropriating funds.

“If you use these funds properly,President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has promised to add more into your SACCOs,”she said.

The State House Comptroller made the remarks yesterday while leading a training session on the proper management of funds for the SACCO leaders at the Karamoja Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Napak district.

The training brought together leaders and beneficiaries from Karamoja,Sebei and Teso subregions.

The countrywide sensitization and training program follows President Museveni’s recent financial empowerment to the beneficiaries of the skilling hubs. The President injected Shs8.8 billion to the SACCOs under the Skilling hubs around the country with an aim of supporting the beneficiaries with start-up capital for their enterprises. Each SACCO received Shs50 million.

Ms. Barekye called on the leaders to be transparent and disciplined as they manage the SACCO funds.

“You have come here to witness what the President promised. This is a permanent project if handled well,” Ms. Barekye said.

“Open your eyes ,money is money ,don’t misuse the power,you can decide to use people who didn’t study from here but that is very criminal and we shall arrest you if you give the money to non-trainees.”

She further cautioned the leaders against acts of discrimination or misuse of authority, warning them not to deny funds to beneficiaries based on personal differences or favoritism.

“Don’t turn this money into a ransom or you only give it to those you like,” she warned.

“This is a big project under your district,prepare to manage these funds well so that Mzee’s project doesn’t fail.”

Eng.Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial hubs noted: “All applicants should have a location where you stay,where you are from or where you will always be. Save yourself from the embarrassment and stress and do the right thing.”

The facilitators of the training session were Mr. Lutalo Joseph from the Ministry of Trade,Industry and Cooperatives, and Mr. Abdallah Aziz Apat from Post Bank.

Mr. Lutalo encouraged the trainees to focus on good leadership principles.

“It has been proven that bad leadership and governance affects government sustainability of cooperative societies and leaders should treasure and follow the cooperative values and principles,”he said.

Mr. Aziz advised the trainees to embrace a saving culture for sustainability and wealth creation.

Beneficiaries laud President Museveni:

Isangu Rose, a beneficiary of the Karamoja Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub thanked President Museveni for the skilling opportunity. She said she now owns her own bakery in Serere town with 4 employees and she is able to save Shs450,000 per month.

“I am very grateful to President Museveni; my parents were not able to pay my school fees and I had dropped out in S.5 but through a friend I got to know about the skilling hubs where I applied and was recruited. With the skills I got after the 6 months course,and with the support the President gave of Shs10m as startup capital when he came to commission this hub, I was able to start up my business.”

Another beneficiary, Awe Jacob from Teso Presidential Industrial Skilling hub, said he also owns a bakery shop in Soroti City, all thanks to President Museveni.

He employs two workers and he is able to save Shs500,000 per month from the business.

“Life was very hard before I joined the skilling hub, but I’m now able to earn money and take care of my family. I want to urge women not to wait for kameza money but instead join hubs and get skills,” he urged.

“I also thank the President for the Shs50 million support to each SACCO. We are going to utilize these funds well and add in our businesses,”Jacob remarked.

Another very successful story was heard from Opio Gerrison Nakuya,a former trainee in welding and metal fabrication from Teso Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub who now owns a workshop in Abim district and has 3 employees.

“I want to thank President Museveni for giving us a chance to get skills. I had never thought of being someone important but now I can get contracts. Like in my first contract I was able to get Shs2.5 million and I’m the chairperson of Teso SACCO. We received Shs50m from President Museveni, we are very happy and this is going to help us work together for development,”he added.

The training is part of a nationwide effort to equip leaders with financial management skills and ensure the sustainability of government empowerment programs.