To promote ethics and integrity in Nabilatuk District, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), in partnership with the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Nabilatuk, organized a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) on October 17th, 2025 at the Nabilatuk Town Council Hall.

The meeting was attended by heads of departments in the district. The Chairperson of the forum, RDC Mr. Lotem Linos Tumkori, thanked KACC for organizing the event and urged the heads of departments to respond to the issues raised by KACC.

During his opening remarks, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO), Mr. Hussein Malunda, noted that the district is committed to ensuring that the DIPF is fully operationalized to improve service delivery in Nabilatuk.

KACC presented issues in the areas of Public Administration, Health, Education, Water, and the Parish Development Model (PDM). Key concerns highlighted in KACC’s report included understaffing in the health sector, the abandonment of an unfinished secondary school project in Lorengedwat Subcounty due to conflicts, and the confiscation of a government vehicle by a service provider.

In response, the RDC promised to recover the government vehicle that was being misused by the service provider in Mbale. The Deputy CAO explained that the health department is facing recruitment challenges due to the wage bill problem but promised that they will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, appreciated the Nabilatuk District Local Government for responding to the raised issues and pledged to bring the underfunding matter to the attention of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) for engagement with the Ministry of Health.

KACC is conducting several DIPFs in Karamoja that are being funded by the Embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland.