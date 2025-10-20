Sickle cell warriors at Mukono General Hospital have received a major boost after the Sarafina Sickle Cell Society donated four wheelchairs and more than 2,000 sickle scan test kits to improve access to care and mobility support.

The donation, supported by U.S based partners My Three Sicklers Foundation and Sickle Forward targets some of the most vulnerable patients, particularly those who have suffered strokes and struggle with mobility.

Joel Mugwanya, a Field Officer at Sarafina Sickle Cell Society, says the donation was inspired by the real needs of patients and their families.

“We have been able to donate four wheelchairs to the sickle cell warriors who got strokes and have issues with their mobility at home and at the hospital when they come for medication refills,” Mugwanya explained.

“Most of these patients are cared for by single mothers or grandparents who can barely afford daily necessities, let alone mobility aids like wheelchairs.”

Among the beneficiaries is Lydia Mutesi, a single mother from Buyuki in Nama Subcounty, who has been struggling to care for her son.

“My boy is too heavy to carry and cannot walk on his own,” Mutesi shared. “With this wheelchair, it’s a huge relief. I can now easily take him to the hospital and around the home.”

Dr. Wyclif Kisinga, head of the Sickle Cell Clinic at Mukono General Hospital, revealed that the facility currently cares for over 900 sickle cell warriors.

“We have warriors suffering from conditions like avascular necrosis, which affects the bones, leaving them unable to walk. Such patients need orthopedic gadgets, crutches, and more wheelchairs.” Dr. Kisinga said.

Dr. Kisinga added that improved access to mobility aids is not just a matter of comfort but of dignity and opportunity, particularly for children with disabilities caused by sickle cell complications.

Expanding Access to Early Testing

Beyond mobility support, Sarafina Sickle Cell Society also donated 2,220 sickle scan test kits to strengthen early detection and diagnosis across the district.

Ten health facilities benefited from the consignment, include: Mukono General Hospital, health centre IIIs; Kyabazala, Katoogo, Nakifuuma, Kasaawo, Goma, Sseta-Nazzigo, Mpunge, Kabanga and Koja Health Centre IV.

According to Dr. Kisinga, infant screening and increased community awareness — in partnership with Sarafina Foundation — have led to a sharp rise in diagnosed cases.

A Call to Action

As the number of sickle cell warriors in Mukono continues to rise, health workers are urging government agencies, development partners, and well-wishers to support special needs services, consistent drug supplies, mobility aids, and inclusive education for affected children.

“We are grateful for this support, but the need remains great,” Dr. Kisinga stressed. “Every wheelchair, every test kit, every tablet of Hydroxyurea brings us a step closer to giving these warriors a better life.”