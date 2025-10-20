Kampala – Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, has expressed delight over the institution’s latest achievement in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, where it has been crowned the number one university in East Africa and ranked eighth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This milestone places Makerere in the global 801-1000 band, underscoring its growing prominence as a leading research-led institution on the continent.

In a statement shared on X, Prof Nawangwe announced, “I am delighted to announce that Makerere University has been ranked #1 in East Africa in the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. On the broader African continent (Sub-Saharan Africa), Makerere stands 8th overall, affirming our status as a leading institution outside South Africa. Thank you to our staff, students and partners for their enduring commitment to excellence in teaching, research and societal impact.”

His words highlight the collaborative efforts that have propelled the university forward, crediting dedicated faculty, innovative students, and strategic partnerships. At a recent press conference held at the university’s main campus in Kampala, university officials gathered around a conference table adorned with documents and microphones, flanked by red banners proclaiming Makerere as “The Research-Led University of The Future” and urging students to “Pursue Your Dream Career Africa.” Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Sarah Ssali, speaking amid a panel of suited colleagues, described the ranking as a testament to Makerere’s resilience and commitment to transformative education. “It gives me great pleasure to share with our stakeholders and the general public that Makerere University has been ranked Number One in the East African region,” she said. “We continue to uphold our legacy as a leading institution of higher learning, committed to teaching, research, and innovation that drives Africa’s development.”

Makerere’s overall score of 37.2 reflects strong performances in key metrics, including 54.2 in Research Quality and 69.7 in International Outlook.

This marks a rebound from a temporary dip in 2025 due to data issues, building on historical peaks such as the 401-500 global band in 2017-2018.

In East Africa, Makerere outshines competitors like Kenyatta University and the University of Nairobi, both relegated to the 1501+ band.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s top spots are dominated by South African institutions, with the University of Cape Town leading, followed by Stellenbosch and Witwatersrand, before Makerere at eighth.

Officials attributed the success to substantial government support, including an annual UGX 30 billion investment in research funding, which has boosted innovation and shifted focus from mere publication to impactful outcomes.

Assoc. Prof. Robert Wamala, Director of Research and Graduate Training, noted, “This investment has led to tremendous progress in innovation and output.”

Makerere boasts over 725 active Memoranda of Understanding with global partners, such as Johns Hopkins University in health sciences and Tsinghua University in ICT, fostering dual-degree programs and international collaboration.

Established in 1922 as Uganda’s oldest higher education institution, Makerere now enrolls over 25,000 students across 10 colleges, with 80% of the country’s PhD holders affiliated there.

Initiatives like digitalized admissions and recognition for outstanding theses enhance student experiences, as emphasized by Prof. Julius Kikooma.

Dr. Cyprian Misinde highlighted upward trajectories across all pillars, positioning Makerere as a beacon for Uganda’s education sector. This ranking not only elevates Makerere’s global stature but also signals potential economic benefits for Uganda through enhanced research-industry linkages. As Prof Nawangwe’s leadership continues to drive progress, stakeholders anticipate further climbs in future rankings, solidifying Makerere’s role in Africa’s development agenda.