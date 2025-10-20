The Democratic Front (DF), Uganda’s newest opposition party, has announced a groundbreaking decision to fully fund nomination fees for all its parliamentary aspirants ahead of the 2026 general elections.

DF president Mathias Mpuuga, in a video address released on Sunday, said the initiative is part of the party’s commitment to ensure equitable political participation and to eliminate financial barriers that discourage capable Ugandans from joining politics. Mpuuga revealed that the funds will come from a reallocation of the party’s presidential campaign resources, describing it as “a sacrifice for inclusive representation.”

“Democracy cannot thrive where money determines who contests for leadership. The Democratic Front stands for fairness, accessibility, and the empowerment of ordinary citizens,” Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga, the former Leader of Opposition and ex–National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy president, founded the Democratic Front in May 2025 following a dramatic fallout with NUP leadership. His departure came months after he was cleared in a controversial parliamentary service award case that sparked nationwide debate within the opposition.

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions across social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Supporters hailed the move as a bold and progressive step toward leveling the political playing field in a country where parliamentary nomination fees exceed several million shillings. Critics, however, questioned the source of the funds, citing persistent concerns over opposition financing transparency.

Political analysts say the move could energize DF’s grassroots structures and attract aspiring candidates unable to meet high nomination costs. However, they caution that sustaining such funding amid Uganda’s expensive electoral cycle could test the young party’s financial management and credibility.

The Democratic Front has positioned itself as a reformist alternative, promising clean leadership and people-centered governance in Uganda’s evolving political landscape.