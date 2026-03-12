MP Bisaso Assures Myanzi, Gambwa Residents: President Museveni Commits to Funding Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya-Kiboga Road Soon

Kassanda, Uganda – Hajj Abdul Bisaso, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Kassanda South, has reassured residents of Myanzi that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has prioritized the long-awaited construction of the Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya-Kiboga road.

In a recent address to enthusiastic supporters in Myanzi, MP Bisaso addressed persistent concerns about the road’s development. The over 60-kilometer stretch, which links the Mubende-Kasese highway to the Hoima Road, has been a major demand from Kassanda District communities for years. Poor road conditions have hampered trade, mobility, and overall socio-economic progress in the area.

MP Bisaso, who clinched the Kassanda South seat under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) banner in the recent elections, reminded residents of President Museveni’s campaign promises in Bukuya. During rallies ahead of the polls, the President reportedly told Kassanda voters that electing him and NRM candidates would unlock key infrastructure projects, including this vital road.

“I promise you, people of Kassanda, that the President has committed himself to the construction of this road,” Bisaso declared. Drawing on a local analogy, he added, “He said we don’t cry for someone who has hanged himself. Our people responded as he asked, and we voted NRM overwhelmingly.”

The MP revealed that he has already written to President Museveni to follow up on the pledge. “The response has been positive. I am certain this matter will soon be out of the way before the closure of this year,” he said, emphasizing that works are expected to commence before year’s end.

Bisaso highlighted the road’s strategic importance as a connector between major highways, which could boost commerce, ease transportation of agricultural goods, and improve access to services in Kassanda and neighboring districts.

He also credited Hajjat Amina Mukalazi for her advocacy on Kassanda’s development issues, including this road project, describing her as a strong voice for progress in the area.

The assurance comes amid broader NRM efforts to deliver on infrastructure promises following strong electoral support in Kassanda District. In recent campaigns, President Museveni had pointed to delays in similar projects, attributing them to previous leadership choices, and urged voters to back NRM for faster development.

With the district now solidly behind NRM representatives, MP Bisaso vowed to demonstrate tangible differences through action. “We are going to show the people of Kassanda the difference between electing NRM MPs,” he affirmed.

Residents in Myanzi and surrounding areas expressed optimism, viewing the commitment as a step toward realizing long-overdue improvements. If fulfilled, the tarmacking of the Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya-Kiboga road could transform connectivity in this central Uganda region.