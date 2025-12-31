The upcoming general elections in Uganda present a unique opportunity for the younger generation to break away from historical associations with pre- and post-election violence. This time, they have the chance to shatter this stereotype and resist attempts by certain leaders to manipulate them into becoming agents of political violence.

Despite significant challenges such as youth unemployment, limited access to quality education meeting market demands, child marriages, sexual abuse, drug abuse, mental health issues, and a rising cost of living, the youth are actively engaging in the electoral cycle and processes. Their commendable involvement in these elections will highlight their determination to disprove the notion that they are the face of violence, emphasizing their potential to drive positive change and contribute to a peaceful and prosperous future for Uganda.

The African Union Agenda 2063, known as “The Africa We Want,” emphasizes the vital role of youth in peace, security, and development in Africa and the diaspora. Aspiration 6 of Agenda 2063 recognizes the immense importance of African youth in shaping the future of the continent and highlights their pivotal role in decision-making processes. The 2026-2031 National Youth Manifesto falls within the period of the 4th National Development Plan. This is why the empowerment of Uganda’s youth through the electoral process is of great importance. Youth in Uganda have a paramount role to play in the upcoming general election and should utilize the elections as an opportunity to take up space on governance decision-making tables.

The recent Afrobarometer pre-election survey results have revealed a promising trend in Uganda’s political landscape, particularly among the youth demographic. A substantial portion of Uganda’s young population has taken an active interest in the upcoming elections, with 65% of individuals aged 18-25 and 86% of those aged 26-35 registering to vote, showcasing their commitment to shaping the destiny of their nation (MGLS, 2023). This can be attributed to key initiatives by the government, civil society, and international organizations in sensitizing the youth about their rights and responsibilities in choosing leadership through democratic means such as Gen Z Activism, Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health (UYAHF), and Capacity Building.

The ultimate test of this commitment will be seen on voting day, January 15th, as the actual voter turnout will determine whether this enthusiasm translates into effective political engagement. Nevertheless, the current data paints an optimistic picture of the potential impact that young Ugandans can have in shaping the country’s democratic future. However, there is a strong need for cautioning youth not to view these general elections as a zero-sum game. Looking beyond the general election, the youth possess the potential to act as catalysts for Uganda’s advancement into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly in areas like e-commerce, governance, and robotics, injecting new vitality into the country’s socio-economic landscape.

To realize this vision, embracing the guiding principles of Agenda 2063 and the African Youth Charter while investing in comprehensive voter civic education to foster greater youth engagement is essential. By cultivating an inclusive environment that encourages legitimate, merit-based youth participation, Uganda can unlock the full potential of its younger generation, thus contributing to the realization of “The Africa We Want” – a continent driven by the collective efforts and aspirations of all its people, particularly its dynamic and vibrant youth. With #YouthAtTheTable, Uganda can forge a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future, paving the way for a united and thriving Africa.

Nestor Basemera, PhD.

Email basemeranestor3@gmail.com

The writer is a researcher