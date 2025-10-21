Kampala — Angella Namirembe, a 27-year-old law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU) and youth activist, has died following a fatal motorcycle accident in Mengo, Kampala. The tragic incident occurred on Monday evening as she returned home from campus.

Namirembe, who was also the Youth Coordinator for the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Buganda, was known for her strong voice in youth empowerment, human rights advocacy, and good governance. She was widely respected among student and activist communities for her passionate leadership and vision for a more inclusive Uganda.

According to eyewitness accounts, Angella was riding on a boda boda that collided with a vehicle along Lubiri Ring Road. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she unfortunately succumbed later that night.

Her death has sent shockwaves through political, student, and activist circles. Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze confirmed the tragic news and described her passing as “the shock death of our daughter,” expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a vibrant and promising leader.

Tributes have since flooded social media from friends, colleagues, and fellow activists. Many described her as a fearless young woman who believed in a better Uganda and worked tirelessly to inspire youth involvement in national affairs.

At UCU, students mourned a peer who was never afraid to speak her truth. Lecturers and administrators remembered her as dedicated, articulate, and driven. She was seen as a future leader whose ambition was matched by her compassion.

Youth organisations including Uganda Young Democrats have described Namirembe’s death as a significant loss to the struggle for democratic reforms and youth representation in governance. Her contributions, though brief, are being hailed as impactful and inspiring.

The tragic accident has reignited public concern over the safety of boda bodas in Kampala, which remain a major cause of road fatalities, especially among youth. Calls have intensified for improved regulation and awareness to prevent such needless losses.

Plans for her memorial service are underway, with friends and political colleagues preparing to honour her legacy. Angella Namirembe’s untimely death leaves a painful void, but her voice and vision will remain in the hearts of those she touched.