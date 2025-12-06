KAMPALA, Uganda – In a significant step toward enhancing academic and technological ties between Africa and the UK, a delegation from Makerere University recently met with officials from the University of the West of England (UWE) Bristol to explore collaborative opportunities in cutting-edge fields. The discussions, held on December 5, 2025, focused on aeronautical engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and related disciplines, building on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed just two months earlier.

Led by Makerere’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the Ugandan team engaged with UWE’s Deputy Vice Chancellor and other key representatives. The meeting underscored a mutual commitment to fostering innovation and skills development, with both institutions agreeing to pursue joint initiatives that could transform STEM education in Uganda. “We have agreed to explore areas of collaboration, including aeronautic engineering, AI, Robotics and others,” Nawangwe posted on X, expressing gratitude for UWE’s hospitality.

This visit follows the October 17, 2025, MoU signing at Makerere’s main campus in Kampala, where UWE’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joanne Midgley and Uganda’s High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Nimisha Madhvani, played pivotal roles. The agreement aims to promote joint research, student and staff exchanges, and capacity-building programs, addressing gaps in high-tech sectors where African universities often seek global partnerships. According to Makerere’s official statement, the partnership will leverage UWE’s expertise in engineering and digital technologies to support Uganda’s development goals, including sustainable aviation and AI-driven solutions for local challenges.

During the Bristol visit, Nawangwe also toured UWE’s facilities, including a guided exploration of the historic Concorde plane, symbolizing the aeronautical focus, and attended a community concert hosted by UWE’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sir Steve West. These activities highlight the cultural and practical dimensions of the collaboration, which could lead to joint degrees, research grants, and technology transfers.

Experts view this as part of broader UK-Africa academic alliances, potentially accelerating Uganda’s integration into global innovation ecosystems. UNESCO reports indicate that such partnerships are crucial for bridging the STEM divide in developing regions. As both universities move forward, stakeholders anticipate announcements on specific projects in the coming months, promising a boost to education and economic growth in East Africa.