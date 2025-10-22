Tororo – In a bold move signaling a family dynasty’s return to politics, former Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament Sanjay Tanna has thrown his weight behind his son, Sham Tanna, as the next contender for the constituency’s parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

The endorsement, made public during a lively political discussion on East FM, comes amid growing voter discontent with the current MP, Apollo Yeri Ofwono, who also holds the position of National Resistance Movement (NRM) District Chairperson. Tanna, a well-known business tycoon and two-time legislator, had previously supported Yeri’s successful 2021 campaign but now appears to have reversed course, driven by public backlash and calls for fresh leadership.

“People are abusing me in the streets for supporting Apollo in 2021. Even my friends say I backed someone who failed to deliver,” Tanna remarked candidly on the show, highlighting the regrets that have fueled this dynastic pivot. He explained that extensive community consultations had convinced residents that Sham, steeped in the family’s longstanding legacy of public service, was the right successor to reclaim lost progress in the area.

Tanna, who stepped back from the NRM’s vice Chairman Eastern contest earlier this year, emphasized the importance of generational renewal.

“Our children have grown up in the Tanna family legacy. Sham is ready… The people have agreed that our son should take the mantle,” he stated, brushing aside criticisms of nepotism by pointing to the infrastructure and developments erected during his own tenure from 2006 to 2011.

“Tororo has lost 10 years of development. What you still see standing here was built during my regime,” he added defiantly.

Joining father and son on the broadcast was former Tororo Municipality Mayor John Opio, who lent his vocal support to Sham’s candidacy. Opio, once a staunch ally of Yeri, revealed a rift that has soured their relationship. “My family and I have long supported Apollo, but he has turned against us, even targeting my businesses. I must support whoever can remove him from the seat for my own safety,” Opio declared, underscoring personal and political grievances that could sway local loyalties.

Sham Tanna, the 28-year-old scion of the influential Tanna family, outlined an ambitious agenda focused on the constituency’s pressing needs. Vowing to prioritize healthcare reforms, youth employment, and economic upliftment. He criticized the status quo for neglecting vulnerable groups.

“I want to lobby for better healthcare. People are still dying due to poor medical services. I will work to improve household incomes and push for job creation,” Sham pledged, noting the irony of untapped opportunities amid nearby industrial hubs. “Our leaders have failed to help youths get employment, even with all the factories around.”

Sanjay Tanna assured supporters that this would be a collaborative effort, with him hitting the campaign trail alongside his son. “Blood is thicker than water. It’s going to be a team game. I will personally go to the ground and explain to the people,” he affirmed, signaling an all-hands-on-deck approach to mobilize the electorate.

This development has injected fresh energy—and tension—into Tororo’s political landscape, where debates over legacy politics, accountability, and renewal are intensifying.

As the 2026 polls draw nearer, the Tanna clan’s re-entry could reshape alliances within the NRM and beyond, setting the stage for a fiercely contested race in this eastern Ugandan hotspot.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring this evolving story and its implications for local governance.