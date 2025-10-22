Kassanda South Constituency is bracing for one of Uganda’s most fiercely contested parliamentary races as nominations closed today, Wednesday, at the Electoral Commission office in Kassanda Town Council. The showdown pits NRM’s rising star Hajj Abdul Bisaso against NUP’s incumbent Frank Kabuye, with Independent challenger Eria Mubiru throwing a wrench into the mix. All three candidates, eyes blazing with determination, have vowed to seize victory when voters head to the polls in January 2026. This hotly anticipated clash underscores the deepening political fractures in the region, where loyalty, rebellion, and legacy collide.

Hajj Bisaso, the NRM’s freshly nominated flagbearer, exudes confidence as a homegrown youth leader from Kiganda ready to restore the party’s dominance.

“The NRM flag will not suffer another defeat,” he declared, his voice steady amid the cheers of supporters. Bisaso, a local favorite groomed in the party’s grassroots trenches, lambasted Mubiru’s independent bid as a desperate ploy by a “rebel loser” from the NRM primaries. Refusing to swallow defeat, Mubiru—once an NRM hopeful—has pivoted to spoil the ruling party’s vote, positioning himself as an anti-establishment voice. Bisaso dismissed concerns over Mubiru’s residency, noting the rebel’s outsider status could sway voters toward a true son of the soil.

“The people of Kassanda South will make a reasonable choice,” he insisted, factoring in the ground realities that favor authenticity over opportunism.

VOTE YOWERI MUSEVENI

Bisaso’s ambitions stretch beyond the constituency. He pledged a resounding win for President Yoweri Museveni while bolstering NRM candidates across the board in the 2026 general elections. “I’ve come to reclaim the lost glory of Kassanda South,” he proclaimed, invoking the towering legacies of predecessors Simeo Nsubuga and Nyombi Thembo—icons whose shoes, he implied, Kabuye has failed to fill. Under Kabuye’s watch, the NUP MP has drawn fire for underwhelming performance, leaving constituents yearning for the visionary leadership of yesteryear. Kabuye, nominated amid a sea of yellow-clad NRM rivals, countered with fiery rhetoric, framing the race as a referendum on “people power” against entrenched patronage.

Mubiru, the wildcard Independent, rounds out this triangular duel with unyielding defiance. His primaries snub has ignited whispers of vote-splitting sabotage, potentially handing NRM an edge in a fragmented field. Yet, in Kassanda’s dusty streets and bustling markets, supporters buzz with excitement: Will Bisaso’s youthful vigor and party machinery prevail? Can Kabuye rebound from critiques of stagnation? Or will Mubiru’s insurgency upend the script?

As campaign banners unfurl and rallies intensify, Kassanda South emerges as a microcosm of Uganda’s polarized politics—where personal vendettas fuel national narratives. With 2026 looming, this constituency’s verdict could ripple far, testing alliances and ambitions in Museveni’s long shadow. Voters, it seems, hold the ultimate gavel in this riveting electoral saga.