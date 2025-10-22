Kampala, Uganda – – Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda’s crown jewel of luxury hospitality, has solidified its reputation as the ultimate conference and meeting destination in East Africa. The resort is also hosting the All-Africa Pension Summit (AAPS) from November 5–7, 2025. Proudly sponsored and organized by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda. This landmark event will convene over 1,000 financial leaders, policymakers, and pension fund executives from across Africa at the resort’s state-of-the-art Speke Resort Convention Centre, nestled on the serene shores of Lake Victoria. With its unparalleled facilities and scenic allure, Speke Resort Munyonyo is poised to elevate this summit into a defining moment for Africa’s economic future.

The AAPS, themed around unlocking the $1.5 trillion potential of Africa’s pension capital, will tackle transformative topics such as infrastructure investments, private equity, and sustainable development. NSSF Uganda, managing assets exceeding UGX 20 trillion ($5.4 billion), has chosen Speke Resort Munyonyo for its unmatched capacity to host high-caliber global gatherings. The resort’s 278,000-square-foot convention center, featuring a 1,000-seat ballroom, cutting-edge audiovisual systems, and flexible meeting spaces, is tailor-made for such a prestigious event. Its ability to seamlessly accommodate delegates from over 50 African pension funds, alongside international financial institutions and regulators, underscores why Speke Resort is the go-to venue for conferences of continental significance.

“Speke Resort Munyonyo is not just a venue; it’s an experience that blends world-class infrastructure with Uganda’s warm hospitality,” said a spokesperson for NSSF Uganda. “Its strategic location, luxurious amenities, and eco-conscious design make it the ideal stage for redefining Africa’s pension landscape.” Just 30 minutes from Entebbe International Airport, the resort offers 104 premium suites and cottages, nine award-winning dining venues with African-Asian fusion cuisine, and leisure options like an Olympic-sized pool and yacht charters on Lake Victoria. These features ensure delegates can network and unwind in an environment that balances productivity with relaxation.

Speke Resort Munyonyo’s track record speaks volumes. Having hosted the 2007 CHOGM, the 2024 NAM and G77 Summits, and the recent Afro-Arab Youth Congress, it has proven its mettle as East Africa’s premier conference hub. Its sustainable practices—local sourcing, energy efficiency, and waste reduction—align with the summit’s focus on climate-resilient investments, adding a layer of purpose to its opulent setting.

As anticipation builds for the AAPS, early-bird registration is open at allafricapensionsummit.com, with packages starting at $500, covering meals and summit materials. Follow @NSSFUganda and #AAPS2025 on X for updates. Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to set the gold standard, proving why it’s the heartbeat of high-stakes gatherings in Uganda and beyond.