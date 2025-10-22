The 5th National Safe Motherhood Conference opened today, October 22, 2025, at Speke Resort Munyonyo, drawing hundreds of health experts, policymakers, and development partners to advance Uganda’s maternal and newborn health agenda.

Her Royal Highness Sylvia Nagginda, the Nnaabagereka of Buganda, graced the conference as Chief Guest, delivering a powerful message on the need to prioritize maternal and child health as a foundation for national development. She urged greater investment in antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, and postpartum support to reduce preventable deaths. “No woman should lose her life while giving birth. Safe motherhood is not a privilege—it is a right,” she emphasized.

Also in attendance was Ms. Charlotte Kainerugaba, Uganda’s ambassador for Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) prevention, who highlighted the urgent need for community sensitization and increased access to lifesaving interventions. She applauded the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to scale up PPH prevention initiatives, noting a reported 44% increase in immediate postpartum family planning uptake between FY2023/24 and FY2024/25.

According to the Ministry, PPH remains the leading cause of maternal deaths in Uganda, accounting for between 25% and 40% of all cases, within a national maternal mortality ratio estimated between 189 and 336 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The conference featured panel discussions on strengthening health systems, innovations in obstetric care, and empowering midwives to lead community-level interventions. It also provided a platform for networking between government officials, medical practitioners, civil society, and donors.

Delegates commended the Nnaabagereka and Ms. Kainerugaba for their continued advocacy in promoting maternal health and family welfare. The conference resolutions are expected to inform Uganda’s roadmap toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on maternal and child health.