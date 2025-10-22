The Catholic Church in Uganda is mourning the passing of Rt. Rev. Charles Martin Wamika, the Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese of Jinja. His death was confirmed today, with more details about the cause and funeral arrangements expected soon.

Bishop Wamika had served the Diocese of Jinja with dedication for several years, playing a significant role in pastoral work, education, and community development. His leadership was marked by efforts to strengthen faith and promote unity among Christians.

Born in the Eastern region of Uganda, Bishop Wamika was ordained a priest in 1986 and later appointed bishop in 2009 by Pope Benedict XVI. He succeeded Bishop Joseph Willigers, a Dutch-born missionary who had served Jinja for over four decades.

Throughout his episcopacy, Bishop Wamika was known for advocating moral leadership, peace, and social justice. He often called on the government and citizens to uphold dignity, serve with integrity, and support the vulnerable.

In recent years, he emphasized youth empowerment and education, often visiting schools and seminaries to encourage young people to live purposeful lives rooted in Christian values.

His passing has drawn messages of sorrow from clergy, government officials, and lay Catholics across the country. Many have described him as a humble servant of God whose legacy will live on in the diocese and beyond.

Funeral preparations are underway, with the Catholic Church expected to release an official statement detailing the program for his burial.

As Uganda mourns the loss of one of its senior clerics, the faithful are being called to pray for the repose of his soul and for strength for the diocese he shepherded for more than a decade.

Bishop Wamika’s death marks the end of a spiritual journey dedicated to service, love for the church, and unwavering faith.