In a letter dated December 2, 2025, addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Land Management Officer Mr Bisaso John Paul warned that several public lands, Buwera (148 acres), Nkusi (158 acres), Bugongo (161.5 acres), Kisima (262 acres), Busoba, Nairambi (640 acres) and Bubere (60 acres)—appear to have been processed and titled illegally.

According to the district’s investigations, some files related to these public lands were handled “by individuals anonymous to the district land board,” contrary to the Land Act and the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

Published on 10/12/2025

The Buvuma District Land Office has directed an immediate halt to all land transactions on six major pieces of public land following reports of unlawful transfer processes that allegedly converted public land into private freehold titles without the knowledge or authorization of the District Land Board.

”However, it has come to the notice of the district land office that some of the files pertaining to public lands; Buwera, Nkusi,Bugongo, Kisima, Bubere and Busoba former public lands seeking transformation into free hold titled land have already been worked on by individuals and anonymous to Buvuma district land board contrally to the law as specified above. This mandates for a critical inquiry into the matter to avoid

discrepancies which may arise causing misappropriation of land to illegitimate land beneficiaries if land transfer process is compromised” reads part of the letter.

The land board is the only body legally empowered to manage all former public land on behalf of the people of the district.

According to the inquiry, several parcels of public land have already been titled in the names of private individuals, including the following.

Grace Kalyesubula ,

, Bbosa John Bosco ,

, Fenekansi Kalyesubula ,

, Mutesi Zaitun ,

, Kiwuwa Patrick ,

, Ssimba Hillary ,

, Claire Birungi ,

, Christine Tugume ,

, Mutabwire Patrick ,

, Nabbosa Cate ,

, Kalumba Allan ,

, Serugwa Rogers, among others.

The Land Office noted that these titles were issued without the involvement, consent or knowledge of the Buvuma District Land Board, raising fears of possible fraud and misallocation of public assets.

Land Office Cites Legal Violations

The letter references Articles 240 and 241 of the Constitution and several sections of the Land Act Cap 227, which outline the powers of district land boards and the procedures for converting customary land into freehold tenure.

Under the law, only the District Land Board has authority to manage former public land and approve any conversions or transfers.

However, the Land Office says procedures were bypassed, undermining transparency and risking allocation of public land to “illegitimate beneficiaries.”

To prevent further irregularities, the Land Office has issued four key directives:

Immediate halt to all land transactions on the affected lands until investigations are completed. Review of all files related to the land parcels to verify rightful owners, the legality of applications, and the authenticity of issued titles. Suspension of payments or compensation to any individuals claiming ownership of the contested lands, to prevent misuse of public funds. Notification of all authorities involved in government land acquisition to seek consent from the Buvuma District Land Board before engaging in any land-related dealings.

The directive aims to protect the district and government from fraudulent land transactions, which could lead to costly compensation disputes in future.

The Land Office has thus appealed for immediate action, stating that the matter requires “due urgency and legitimacy” to prevent further illegal dealings and safeguard public land.