President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today addressed a massive gathering during a campaign rally at Karagalya grounds, Kiryandongo District, where he restated the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) key contributions to Uganda over the past 40 years.

The President, accompanied by the First Daughter, Mrs. Natasha Museveni Karugire and NRM leaders, said he was delighted to return to Kiryandongo, recalling that areas such as Katulikire and Bweyale were once bushy with only three shops. He narrated how he encouraged displaced people he found in Anaka during the Congo war to settle in Kiryandongo, forming what is now the bustling town of Bweyale.

President Museveni outlined the NRM’s major contributions, beginning with peace, which he credited to the government’s non-discriminatory stance on religion, tribe, and other identities—an approach he said has helped build strong national institutions.

On development, the President pointed to roads, schools, and other infrastructure across the country. He acknowledged concerns from locals about the state of the health sector and promised improvements to Kigumba, Kiryandongo, and Panyadoli hospitals.

President Museveni also expressed disappointment that some parts of Kiryandongo still lack electricity despite hosting major power installations, directing the Prime Minister to ensure the area fully benefits from electricity distribution.

Regarding wealth creation, President Museveni emphasized that development alone is not enough without increased household incomes. He reiterated the importance of the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 Manifesto, urging small landholders to adopt the seven recommended enterprises while those with larger land can venture into tea, cotton, ranching, and other activities.

He reaffirmed that programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga are designed to lift citizens out of poverty.

The President condemned the illegal deduction on PDM funds, insisting that every beneficiary must receive the full UGX 1 million.

“We shall deal with anyone reducing PDM money. That money is for the poor,” he warned.

On job creation, the President said employment opportunities stem from four sectors—commercial agriculture, industry, services, and ICT. He cited individuals like Mr. Johnson Basangwa from Kamuli, a poultry farmer employing 300 workers, as examples of job creation through enterprise.

He encouraged urban dwellers to utilize skilling hubs offering training in areas such as hairdressing, bakery, welding, and more, noting that the goal is to ensure every Ugandan joins the money economy.

The Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked President Museveni for hosting refugees in Kiryandongo, saying it demonstrates that Uganda is a safe country.

Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja also praised the President for bringing lasting peace, which she said has spurred development in Bunyoro Sub-region.

Kiryandongo District NRM Chairperson, Hon. Linos Ngopek, described the district as cosmopolitan and united by the peace ushered in by the NRM government.

He pledged Kiryandongo’s continued support for the party.

He also applauded the President for situating Karuma power station within Kiryandongo but decried the limited access of electricity in the district, posing challenges for businesses in the busy and refugee-hosting Bweyale Town Council.

Hon. Ngopek requested the establishment of a modern market in Bweyale and the upgrade of Kiryandongo Hospital to a highway referral hospital to meet the district’s growing needs.