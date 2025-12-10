Kampala – Tycoon Dr Sudhir Ruparelia has officially unveilled a luxurious Pool Pavilion at Speke Resort Munyonyo, further cementing the lakeside property as Uganda’s premier leisure destination during the festive season.

The multi-million-shilling facility transforms the resort’s famous Olympic-sized swimming pool – the only one in Kampala since its completion in 2000 – into an upscale entertainment zone with shaded cabanas, infinity-edge cascades, premium day beds, and dedicated cocktail service overlooking Lake Victoria.

Ruparelia Group chairman describes the pavilion as the latest chapter in a journey that began over two decades ago when Munyonyo was still a quiet village. “What started as a family weekend getaway with a simple pool under mango trees has grown into a world-class facility that showcases Uganda’s potential,” Sudhir said.

Spanning an extra 5,000 square feet, the open-air pavilion can host up to 500 guests and features modular stages for live bands, corporate functions, and high-end parties. It integrates seamlessly with the resort’s existing equestrian centre, spa, gym, and conference halls, making it ideal for year-end celebrations and 2026 events.

The launch coincides with aggressive festive packages, including all-inclusive stays with pavilion access, attracting both local revellers and regional tourists. Industry players believe the addition will boost Kampala’s nightlife and conference tourism, supporting government targets of four million annual visitors by 2030.

Environmental groups, however, have urged stricter monitoring of the development’s impact on Lake Victoria’s ecosystem, particularly bird habitats near the 90-acre property. Ruparelia Group management insists the pavilion uses solar power and zero-waste systems, fully complying with Uganda Tourism Board regulations.

Since opening in 2001 and hosting the 2007 Commonwealth Summit, Speke Resort Munyonyo has welcomed presidents, celebrities, and global conferences. The new Pool Pavilion is seen as Dr Sudhir’s latest statement at 69 – blending business acumen with lavish hospitality that continues to place Uganda on the international map.