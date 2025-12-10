President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reassured the people of Masindi District that the government will fast-track long-awaited urban development interventions—particularly roads and market infrastructure—under the new Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development (UCMID) program after the district missed out on earlier phases of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) initiative.

The UCMID program is a government initiative, in the final stages of planning, and expected to commence in the year 2026. It shall be implemented by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD).

Accompanied by the First Daughter, Mrs. Natasha Museveni Karugire, the President, who is also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and flagbearer for the 2026 elections, was on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, addressing thousands of supporters during a campaign rally in Masindi Municipality.

President Museveni acknowledged that Masindi had been unfairly left out in the allocation of USMID funding despite its historic contribution to the liberation struggle and its strategic importance in the region.

“Regarding the USMID program, you’re right,” President Museveni said, responding to concerns raised by Masindi District NRM Chairperson, Hon. Kabakumba Masiko.

“Masindi supported us very much during the struggle, and you prayed for us when we fought here. However, I realize Masindi was left out of the USMID program, and they worked in other towns. Masindi will be considered.”

Hon. Kabakumba had earlier informed the President that Masindi continues to lose development opportunities due to inadequate infrastructure, including the absence of a modern market and poor roads in the municipality.

During the same rally, President Museveni issued fresh directives to the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, to urgently address persistent land-grabbing cases in Masindi and the surrounding areas.

He further directed her to expedite enforcement of the Sugar Act, following concerns from local leaders about exploitation of sugarcane out-growers and disputes involving millers.

The President also announced that the government will provide more tractors to support agricultural mechanization and pledged to deliver a new ferry on Lake Albert to boost trade, ease transportation, and strengthen economic linkages with neighboring districts.

President Museveni further urged residents to vote for him and all NRM flag bearers in the upcoming 2026 general elections, saying the ruling party has a proven track record of peace, development, and wealth creation.

“Uganda had wars, but they have now been finished, and we have peace. Without peace, nothing can be done,” he said.

He reminded the crowd that NRM’s infrastructural and social service achievements are visible across the country, noting that the next term would focus on completing ongoing projects and expanding wealth-creation initiatives.

The President highlighted several key achievements and pending interventions in Masindi’s social services sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the district’s transport network.

“All those roads mentioned will be worked on because they’re fewer than what we have worked on already in Masindi and the entire Bunyoro,” he assured.

President Museveni expressed satisfaction that 15 out of Masindi District’s 18 Sub-Counties and the entire municipality are now connected to the national power grid.

“In the next kisanja, the government will extend electricity to Katugo I, Bukooba II, and Katikara Sub-Counties, and then later to the nearby villages according to our policy,” the President announced.

The President noted that Masindi District and Masindi Municipality have 98 government primary schools, 11 government secondary schools, of which 9 offer Universal Secondary Education (USE) and Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET), with a current student enrollment of 8,976.

“Our plan is to have a government primary school per parish and a secondary school per sub-county,” H.E. Museveni reaffirmed.

The President also announced interventions to improve healthcare access. Out of Masindi’s 18 sub-counties, President Museveni noted that one has a hospital, three have Health Centre IVs, and nine have Health Centre IIIs, while 7 have no health facility at all.

“Our plan is to upgrade Bulima HCII, Alimugonza HCII, Labongo HCII, and Nyabyeya HCII to Health Centre III, construct new HCIIIs in Kabango Town Council, Kigulya, and Kijunjubwa Sub-Counties,” he said.

Regarding water coverage, President Museveni said, despite development strides, water access remains a major challenge. Of Masindi’s 417 rural villages, only 196 have access to safe water—representing 47% coverage, leaving 221 villages (52.99%) without reliable clean water sources.

The President urged residents to separate development from wealth creation, emphasizing that public infrastructure alone cannot uplift households unless families embrace commercial agriculture.

“Development without wealth, development is useless,” the President stressed.

He encouraged farmers to explore profitable enterprises under the four-acre model, citing success stories of commercial farmers, including George Matongo, a dairy farmer from Nakaseke, who produces over 900 litres of milk daily and earns Shs 21 million per month, Johnson Basangwa, a poultry farmer in Kamuli, who produces 200 trays of eggs daily, earns about Shs 20 million per day, and employs 300 workers, and Hon. Fred Byamukama, whose demonstration farm yields 302 trays of eggs per day, earns Shs 108 million monthly, translating to about Shs 700 million annually from eggs alone.

“These people are getting rich not because they live near tarmac roads or electricity, but because they use land properly,” the President said.

President Museveni told residents that Uganda’s oil production, slated to commence in 2026, will be transformative in funding major national infrastructure, including roads, schools, and electricity expansion.

However, he warned against overreliance on oil revenue.

“Petroleum is an exhaustible resource, while commercial farming will be here forever,” he said, urging families to focus on sustainable agricultural enterprises.

President Museveni expressed concern about reports of mismanagement and embezzlement of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in some parts of the country.

Masindi District and the Municipality, with 57 parishes, have so far received Shs 20.35 billion under PDM. Of this, Shs 17.49 billion (85.9%) has been disbursed to 17,609 beneficiary households, representing 20.4% of the district’s 86,289 households.

The President said his “new war” is ensuring that all PDM money reaches the intended beneficiaries without leakage.

The 2nd National Vice Chairperson of NRM and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, who also addressed the rally, vowed that the ruling party would reclaim Masindi, a district previously shown strong support for the opposition.

“The people of Masindi should know that those who allocate resources, like for the municipality, are the sitting government. This is why you should support NRM,” she said.

Rt. Hon. Among also informed the President that the women of Masindi were requesting the construction of a modern market in the municipality.

Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda, Hon. Asiimwe Jonard, also addressed the gathering, assuring President Museveni of overwhelming support from the Bunyoro Sub-region ahead of the 2026 polls.

The event was graced by ministers, senior party leaders, including the NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, Dr. Tanga Odoi, MPs, and several former leaders.