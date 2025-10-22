In a move signaling deepening educational collaboration between Uganda and China, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, announced a promising discussion with leaders from Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) during the 23rd Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP).

The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 21, has sparked modest online engagement and highlights Makerere’s ongoing push for global partnerships amid Africa’s growing academic ties with Asia.

The post, shared from Nawangwe’s verified account @ProfNawangwe, detailed his meeting with BFSU President Professor Jia Wenjian and Vice President Professor Zhang Gang.

Nawangwe wrote: “At the 23rd Conference on the International Exchange of Professionals, I have met Prof. Jia Wenjian, President of Beijing Foreign Studies University and Prof. Zhang Gang, the Vice President. We have discussed opportunities for collaboration in international studies.”

The CIEP, an annual event organized by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, attracts global academics and professionals to foster talent exchange and innovation. As of October 22, the post has garnered 46 likes, 6 reposts, and over 2,900 views, reflecting niche interest primarily within academic and Ugandan online communities. It received one public reply from Eric Tumwesigye, a senior gender officer at Makerere University, who praised the interaction as “Incredible connections for both institutions .” This development aligns with Makerere University’s recent surge in international engagements, positioning the institution as East Africa’s top-ranked university in the 2026 global rankings. Just last month, Nawangwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Rescue Committee to advance research and partnerships.

Earlier in October, collaborations were renewed with Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet and formalized with the University of the West of England (UWE) in the UK to boost innovation and skills development.

These efforts underscore Makerere’s strategy to enhance its global footprint, with Nawangwe emphasizing the role of such ties in elevating the university’s profile. Potential Impact on Uganda’s Education Landscape While the post itself has not yet generated major media coverage or public outcry, experts suggest the proposed BFSU collaboration could have significant ripple effects. BFSU, renowned for its expertise in foreign languages and international studies, could open doors for joint programs in areas like diplomacy, cultural exchange, and global affairs—fields increasingly vital in a multipolar world. For Makerere, Africa’s oldest higher education institution, this could mean expanded student exchanges, faculty mobility, and research initiatives, potentially benefiting thousands of Ugandan students. In the broader context of Sino-African relations, the meeting reflects China’s growing investment in African education. Uganda has seen a rise in Chinese-backed scholarships and infrastructure projects, including previous MoUs with institutions like Nanjing Agricultural University. Such partnerships could enhance Uganda’s human capital, addressing skills gaps in international studies and fostering economic ties. However, critics in similar collaborations have raised concerns about dependency on foreign funding and the need to prioritize local priorities, as seen in recent X discussions on Makerere’s handling of domestic issues like student welfare and inclusivity. Education analysts in Kampala note that if formalized, this BFSU link could boost Makerere’s rankings further and attract more international funding. “These connections are crucial for innovation,” said a Ugandan academic source familiar with the university’s strategy. “But the real impact will depend on implementation—ensuring benefits trickle down to students and not just administrators.” As of now, no official MoU has been announced, but Nawangwe’s proactive outreach at CIEP indicates momentum.