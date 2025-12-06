Washington DC, USA – United States President Donald J. Trump once again proved he notices more than just diplomacy, singling out Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo for her impeccable fashion sense during the historic signing of the DRC-Rwanda peace agreement at the White House on Friday.

As leaders from across Africa gathered for the landmark Luanda-brokered peace deal aimed at ending years of conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Trump took a moment during his remarks to appreciate the sartorial elegance in the room.

“And I have to say – look at the Vice President of Uganda,” Trump said, gesturing toward Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, who stood out in a stunning, perfectly tailored African-inspired ensemble. “She looks fantastic. Very elegant, very smart. Everyone else – great leaders, wonderful people – but stiff suits. She’s dressed like a winner!”

The light-hearted comment drew laughter and applause from the audience, which included Kenyan President William Ruto, Angolan President João Lourenço, Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, and representatives from DRC and Rwanda.

VP Alupo, known for her graceful blend of modern and traditional Ugandan fashion, smiled warmly and nodded in appreciation as cameras captured the moment. Her choice of attire – a vibrant yet sophisticated outfit with subtle cultural motifs – sharply contrasted with the sea of dark suits worn by her male counterparts.

The Vice President later told reporters: “I am deeply honored by President Trump’s kind words. As Africans, we carry our culture with pride wherever we go. Fashion is one way we tell our story to the world.”

The compliment has since gone viral on social media, with Ugandans celebrating what many are calling “soft power diplomacy at its finest.”

President Museveni, reacting through his press team, reportedly laughed and said: “Jessica has always represented Uganda with class. Even Trump can see that!”

The peace deal signing may have been the main event, but for one afternoon in Washington, Uganda’s Vice President stole the show – one elegant step at a time