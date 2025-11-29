The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has rallied Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in Bukedi and Sebei sub-regions to intensify mobilization activities and ensure that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni scores 95 percent in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for January, 2026.

“You must leave no stone unturned and therefore you should reach all corners of your respective districts and ensure that the population is mobilized to vote for the NRM Party flag bearers,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks on Friday 28th November, 2025 in her speech read by Dr. Dan Ssekiboobo, the Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Research- RDC Secretariat, during the closure of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs, Deputy RDCs, Assistant RDCs, RISOs and DISOs in Bukedi and Sebei sub-regions at Wish and Wills Hotel, Mbale City.

Hon. Babalanda also thanked the RDCs for their enormous contribution in ensuring that implementation of government programmes and projects is well monitored.

As key stakeholders and leaders, the Minister explained that it’s their cardinal responsibility to ensure that they supervise the implementation of all government programmes and projects in the Country, saying that this will create transparency and accountability to the population which entrusted the ruling government with the leadership responsibility.

“In addition, you must ensure visibility of all government interventions in your respective districts through radio talk shows and barazas with the general public,” she noted.

“I want to assure you that the Office of the President is committed to providing all the required political and technical support in ensuring proper monitoring of the implementation of all government programmes and projects.”

Hon. Babalanda further emphasized teamwork among officials in the Office of the RDC to ensure effective service delivery.

“Filling periodic reports to the central government among others, is a mandatory requirement which most districts have not adhered to.

You should also be officiating at every project launch and closure/ handover in your district whether government or donor funded,” she said.

“You should also attend to all other administrative work that come along with those general functions of the office with swiftness and sensitivity to client needs such as listening to petitions from the population, coordinating crime and security intelligence with technical actors like DISOs and Police.”

She also cautioned the participants that delivery of government services alone without the citizenry playing their roles of production and income generation at household level will not bring the desired social-economic transformation in the country.

Mr. Deus David Tumwesigye who represented the Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO) presented a paper on national security underscored the importance of investing in the security and intelligence apparatus of the country.

“We have to invest so much in our security so that our country’s socio-economic transformation is in the right direction and our people are in safe hands,” he said.

Mr. Tumwesigye explained that national security concerns are not only a preserve of the military, police or intelligence agencies or other particular professions, but also require the efforts of all stakeholders (diplomatic,political, economic) within the nation/state.

“Anything hostile to our strategic and national interests and values is regarded as a threat and our security agencies are obliged to fight it and defend and protect those interests and values at all costs as per their oath of allegiance,” he stated.

Mr. Tumwesigye also highlighted some of the security threat which include treason, rebellion, defiance, violent demonstrations, sectarianism, negative political propaganda, hate crimes, terrorism, genocide, political assassinations, election offences, corruption, cyber crime, hostile media, among others.

“You should appreciate the strategic and national interests as well as national values, be ready to defend them, and you should not be seen going against them for purposes of personal gratification,” he said.