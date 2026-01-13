Kampala, Uganda – In an era of rampant misinformation, sensational headlines have once again targeted prominent Ugandan businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, falsely claiming he “lost” a Shs40 billion lawsuit against dfcu Bank. This is categorically untrue.

The High Court of Uganda has not dismissed or ruled against Ruparelia’s core claim; it has only postponed the recovery of restoration costs by his company, Meera Investments Ltd, until dfcu Bank’s appeal is resolved.

The substantive case stands firm, underscoring the strength of Ruparelia’s position in this protracted legal dispute.

Respected journalist Remmy Asiteza exposed the distortion on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The High Court has NOT ruled against Sudhir Ruparelia or dismissed the Shs40bn claim against dfcu Bank. The court only held that Meera Investments Ltd cannot recover restoration costs at this stage pending the determination of dfcu Bank’s appeal.”

Asiteza highlighted screenshots of misleading articles, including one with the headline “Sudhir Ruparelia Loses Shs40bn Case Against dfcu Bank,” which misrepresents the court’s deferral as a outright loss.

Such reporting erodes journalistic integrity and unfairly damages reputations.

The case originates from the 2016 takeover of Crane Bank—Ruparelia’s flagship institution—by the Bank of Uganda (BoU), which cited insolvency and transferred assets to dfcu Bank at an allegedly undervalued price. Ruparelia, a visionary entrepreneur who built Crane Bank from scratch into a powerhouse employing thousands, has pursued justice, seeking Shs40 billion in restoration costs for affected properties. His claims allege mishandling and undervaluation, supported by evidence in ongoing proceedings.

Parallel litigation in the UK High Court, involving £170 million in alleged undervalued assets and corruption claims, further validates Ruparelia’s stance. Recent UK decisions have dismissed dfcu’s defense amendments and admitted crucial evidence, tilting the balance in his favor.

Ruparelia’s contributions to Uganda’s economy—spanning real estate, education, and hospitality—deserve protection from baseless smears. As a self-made success story, he has generated jobs and fostered growth, yet faces undue scrutiny. Watchdog Uganda urges media accountability: facts must triumph over fabrication. As the appeal unfolds, Ruparelia’s pursuit of fairness remains unbowed.