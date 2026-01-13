News

Campaigns Conclude in Uganda’s Tense 2026 Elections as Silence Period Begins

watchdog
watchdog

Kampala, Uganda – January 13, 2026 – As the clock ticks toward Uganda’s pivotal general elections, campaign activities for presidential, parliamentary, and local government positions officially wrapped up today at 6 PM local time, ushering in a mandatory 48-hour silence period ahead of polling on January 15.

The Electoral Commission (EC), led by Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, emphasized strict adherence to the law, warning that any violations could lead to penalties.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, 81, of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), concluded his nationwide tour yesterday, addressing rallies across all 146 districts and capping off with a grand event at Kololo Airstrip today. Seeking a seventh term after 40 years in power, Museveni faces stiff competition from Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, the 43-year-old leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr Kyagulanyi, a former musician, has galvanized youth voters with calls for anti-corruption reforms, better public services, and an end to alleged state brutality.

Other contenders include Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and independents, but the race is largely framed as a showdown between Museveni’s entrenched regime and Wine’s populist surge.
In a boost for the opposition, veteran politician Kizza Besigye endorsed Wine yesterday, urging a united front against what he called “decades of misrule.”

The campaign season, which kicked off in August 2025, has been marred by reports of violence, arbitrary arrests, and restrictions on opposition gatherings. International observers from the African Union, COMESA, and IGAD have arrived to monitor the process, amid fears of post-election unrest, potential internet blackouts, and rigging allegations.

Over 18 million registered voters are expected at polls opening from 7 AM to 4 PM on January 15, with results due within 48 hours. January 15 and 16 are declared public holidays to facilitate voting and tallying. The EC has distributed Voter Location Slips and urged clarity on ballot procedures to bridge education gaps.

As Uganda stands at a crossroads, optimists hope for democratic renewal, while skeptics warn of continued repression if Museveni prevails.

Watchdog Uganda will provide live updates as events unfold.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article EC Accredits 1,655 Observers for 2026 General Elections, Aiming to Enhance Transparency

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

OBED KATUREEBE: Museveni’s Mediation Role in Sudan and the Quest for Regional Stability can’t be taken for Granted

In November 2025, the African Union (AU) appointed President Yoweri Museveni to…

By
watchdog
5 Min Read
Politics

“All Women for Museveni”: First Lady Leads Massive Kololo Rally in Final Push for Victory

KAMPALA — With Uganda's general elections just days away on January 15,…

5 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

Latest Poll: Museveni is Not a Dictator to Get 80%, He is Leading with 62% Now

As Uganda gears up for the crucial presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled…

6 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 671 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4320 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

OP-ED: When Egos Undermine the House — NRM’s Dangerous Contradictions

President Yoweri Museveni’s sharp rebuke to organisers of the Busoga…

OBED KATUREEBE: Museveni’s Mediation Role in Sudan and the Quest for Regional Stability can’t be taken for Granted

In November 2025, the African Union…

Latest Poll: Museveni is Not a Dictator to Get 80%, He is Leading with 62% Now

As Uganda gears up for the…

Why Business owners Should Invest money in Agribusiness in Uganda

Sarting and scaling a business often…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Kyagulanyi’s Supporters: Goodbye to Political Excitement as Reality Sets In

Some readers may question why Iam…