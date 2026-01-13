Campaigns Conclude in Uganda’s Tense 2026 Elections as Silence Period Begins

Kampala, Uganda – January 13, 2026 – As the clock ticks toward Uganda’s pivotal general elections, campaign activities for presidential, parliamentary, and local government positions officially wrapped up today at 6 PM local time, ushering in a mandatory 48-hour silence period ahead of polling on January 15.

The Electoral Commission (EC), led by Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, emphasized strict adherence to the law, warning that any violations could lead to penalties.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, 81, of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), concluded his nationwide tour yesterday, addressing rallies across all 146 districts and capping off with a grand event at Kololo Airstrip today. Seeking a seventh term after 40 years in power, Museveni faces stiff competition from Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, the 43-year-old leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr Kyagulanyi, a former musician, has galvanized youth voters with calls for anti-corruption reforms, better public services, and an end to alleged state brutality.

Other contenders include Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and independents, but the race is largely framed as a showdown between Museveni’s entrenched regime and Wine’s populist surge.

In a boost for the opposition, veteran politician Kizza Besigye endorsed Wine yesterday, urging a united front against what he called “decades of misrule.”

The campaign season, which kicked off in August 2025, has been marred by reports of violence, arbitrary arrests, and restrictions on opposition gatherings. International observers from the African Union, COMESA, and IGAD have arrived to monitor the process, amid fears of post-election unrest, potential internet blackouts, and rigging allegations.

Over 18 million registered voters are expected at polls opening from 7 AM to 4 PM on January 15, with results due within 48 hours. January 15 and 16 are declared public holidays to facilitate voting and tallying. The EC has distributed Voter Location Slips and urged clarity on ballot procedures to bridge education gaps.

As Uganda stands at a crossroads, optimists hope for democratic renewal, while skeptics warn of continued repression if Museveni prevails.

Watchdog Uganda will provide live updates as events unfold.