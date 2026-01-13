EC Accredits 1,655 Observers for 2026 General Elections, Aiming to Enhance Transparency

Kampala, January 13, 2026 – The Electoral Commission (EC) has accredited 1,655 observers from more than 30 international and domestic organizations for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for January 15, 2026. The announcement, shared by EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya on social media, includes a range of Western, Eastern, and regional participants, reflecting an effort to incorporate diverse oversight in response to ongoing discussions about electoral processes.

The accreditation began with applications in March 2025, followed by approvals starting in October. International observers include 70 from the European Union, 44 from the United States, and 39 from the United Kingdom.

Representation from Eastern countries features 5 from China and 6 from Russia. Regional organizations contribute as follows: African Union (AU) with 34, East African Community (EAC) with 62, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) with 15. Smaller groups from Venezuela (2) and Iran (3) are also included, which some commentators have noted in relation to potential affiliations with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Local observers constitute a significant portion, with the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) providing 121, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) 315, and the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA)—associated with President Yoweri Museveni’s historical background—accrediting 99. Additional domestic entities, such as the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), support community-level monitoring.

This step occurs amid Uganda’s ongoing political developments. President Museveni, in office since 1986 following the removal of Milton Obote’s government, is running for re-election. He faces candidates including Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Nathan Nandala Mafabi from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). The pre-election period has involved reports of opposition arrests and claims of voter-related issues. Previous elections, including those in 2021, drew international attention due to incidents of violence, communication disruptions, and procedural concerns, with EU and US reports highlighting areas for improvement.The accreditation of observers may have implications for Uganda’s international relations, including potential influences on foreign aid and investment, as some donors link support to electoral standards. The AU and EAC teams have initiated engagements with stakeholders, such as briefings from the EC and security entities, which could contribute to compliance with electoral guidelines.

However, some analyses note challenges in observer missions, including timing of arrivals, access limitations, and the advisory nature of their findings, as observed in prior elections where reports varied in their assessments.Public responses on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), show varied opinions. Some users have raised questions about the neutrality of certain groups, such as FRONASA and the Venezuelan delegation, with references to a “predetermined outcome” in the electoral context. Others view the inclusion of established organizations like the AU positively, highlighting deployments that incorporate regional representatives for oversight.

Within the broader African electoral calendar for 2026, involving elections in 12 countries and discussions on institutional frameworks and public participation, Uganda’s observer strategy may inform approaches to international monitoring. With voting set to begin in two days, the effectiveness of these observers in the electoral process remains to be seen.

Watchdog Uganda will provide ongoing coverage as events unfold.