“Business to continue running smoothly as usual,” Government agencies assure Ugandans ahead of Thursday polls

The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema and other heads of government agencies have assured the public that the institutions will continue running smoothly throughout the period of elections.

“It’s time for all of us to protect our country and ensure a thriving investment climate. We are going to have business as usual during and after elections. We are not going to close, the offices will remain open,” she said.

Col. Nakalema made the remarks on Monday 12th January, 2026 during a pre-election media briefing with heads of government agencies, held at SHIPU offices in Kampala.

The briefing came at a time when Uganda is heading for general elections on Thursday 15th January, 2026.

Col. Nakalema noted that with the influence of the media, government agencies have been able to achieve considerable mileage and they are still looking up to the fourth estate to counter speculation that the upcoming elections will adversely disrupt service delivery.

“We sincerely thank you for your goodwill and dedication towards enlightening citizens about public affairs in Uganda,” she said.

“Your balanced coverage, your effort in amplifying what the government has achieved in the last five years and your feedback on the narratives on the ground is what has energized us to work towards our goal with better strategies. We sincerely appreciate the support of all media houses in this cause.”

The Dean of heads of government agencies and Executive Director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Dr. Barirega Akankwasah also reiterated Col. Nakalema’s assurance that business will continue running as usual during and after elections.

“Elections are a vital pillar of democracy and every eligible citizen has a constitutional right to take part in the exercise but through peaceful and lawful means,” he said.

“We shall remain fully operational and committed to serving Ugandans during this period and beyond. Service delivery does not stop during elections.”

Dr. Akankwasah also called on Ugandans to maintain peace and stability during the election period.

“Stability is key in Uganda’s development. Elections come and go but Uganda remains.”

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital also noted that the health facility will as well remain open throughout during and after elections.

“We handle emergencies, referrals and specialised treatment,” she said.

“We have key programs after elections. We have lined up 8 patients for transplants immediately after elections.”

Mr. Ezra Muhumuza, Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) said, save for the days that have been gazetted by H.E the President as public holidays to facilitate the election period (15-16th January), all industries shall remain open.

He explained that as manufacturers, they don’t want to cause disruptions in the country’s economy.

“We don’t want to cause disruptions in the income streams of Ugandans and we want to ensure that suppliers don’t get economic breakdowns,” he said.

“We are not going to close any of the factories since we don’t want to create scarcity. We assure the entire country that the supply of goods is going to remain constant.”

Mr. Edward Katende, Executive Director of Uganda Development Forum implored citizens not to mismanage Uganda’s current economic success by fueling mayhem in the elections period.

“The economic success of Uganda can be mismanaged if one of us doesn’t do his job well. We should avoid negative stories that create fear among people and investors,” he said.

To the fourth estate, Mr. Katende advised, “Report responsibly as team Uganda. We should think of Uganda’s growing economy and play our parts. Together we shall win.”

The Deputy Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Mr. Alex Anganya also assured continuity of the bureau’s services during the election period.

“We wish to assure the general public that URSB services will continue being available during and after the elections. We shall ensure effective service delivery across all our platforms,” he said.

Mr. Simon Kaheru, Chairperson of the East African Business Council said Uganda must continue running effectively during and after elections, thus calling upon Ugandans to ensure peace and stability in the country.

“This is the right place for this conversation. I’m also an investor. We should protect our investments. Uganda must continue running effectively during and after elections by preserving the peace and stability in the country,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Kaheru tasked the media to avoid distortions and fueling violence as they go around their job during the election period.

“As a professional journalist you should be able to inform the public what is right or wrong. Adhere to the law and stick to it.”

Ms. Juliana Kagwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) revealed that every Ugandan should ensure that tourism is promoted and this can be done through preserving the peace and stability in Uganda.

“Everyone of us has a stake in tourism, that’s why it contributes highly to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Tourism requires steady progress and stability. We have a duty to protect and grow this economy,”Ms. Kaggwa said.

“We shouldn’t be the people who bring things to a standstill because everything is currently moving on well. We shall vote and then go back to work. Let’s not disrupt the livelihoods of over 600,000 people thriving on tourism through fake news,” she further informed the media.

On the issue of internet shutdown during the election period, Mr. Ben Mwine, the Vice Chairperson of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has not issued any official statement regarding the issue so the public should avoid speculations.

Other government agencies like the National Drug Authority (NDA) also assured the public of continuity of services during and after elections.