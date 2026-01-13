Makerere Vice Chancellor Nawangwe Backs Police Officer’s Marriage Book, Hailing It as Unique and Timely

Makerere VC Nawangwe Endorses Senior Police Officer’s Debut Book on Marriage

KAMPALA, Uganda – In a unique blend of academia and law enforcement, Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has publicly endorsed Living to Love: Nurturing a Glowing Marriage, a new book co-authored by senior police officer Jackson Mucunguzi and his wife, Wicklin Mucunguzi.

Prof. Nawangwe shared his enthusiasm in a social media post on January 12, 2026, after receiving a copy from Mucunguzi. “I congratulate the couple on authoring this very interesting book… the first I have seen, written by a man in uniform on the subject of love and marriage,” he said. He encouraged book lovers to obtain copies from the Souvenir Shop at Makerere University, highlighting the book’s novelty in bridging personal relationships with high-stress professions such as policing.

The endorsement comes amid growing interest in relational guidance for Ugandans, particularly those in demanding careers. Mucunguzi, who serves as Chief Security Officer at Makerere University and works with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, draws from personal and professional experience to offer practical wisdom. Priced at UGX 50,000, the book emphasizes building strong and lasting marriages through love, communication, and shared purpose. Interested readers can contact the authors directly for purchases.

Early reviews have praised the book’s depth and relevance. Actress Dorah Kamwine described it as “truly eye-opening” and “rich with wisdom and practical lessons” in a January 5 social media post, recommending it to married couples and those preparing for marriage. Other mentions, including from Mucunguzi himself, highlight themes of family protection and self-care, reflecting his role as a Child and Family Protection Officer and church leader.

The publication symbolizes cross-sectoral engagement in Uganda, where divorce rates among professionals in high-pressure jobs remain a concern. Studies on occupational stress and family life have consistently shown that effective communication significantly reduces marital strain. Prof. Nawangwe’s endorsement may inspire more uniformed personnel to share personal insights, encouraging broader societal conversations about love, commitment, and work-life balance.

The photograph accompanying the endorsement captures the moment: Prof. Nawangwe, dressed in a suit with a Makerere tie, shaking hands with Mucunguzi in police uniform, both holding the red-covered book featuring the smiling authors.

As Uganda navigates changing family dynamics, Living to Love emerges as a timely resource, blending faith, duty, and affection into a compelling guide for modern marriages.